Ex-DeKalb school librarian faces child pornography allegation

A former librarian in the DeKalb County School system possessed hundreds of images of child pornography, according to an arrest warrant from the DeKalb County Police Department.
Frank Rogers, 52, of Clarkston, was booked into DeKalb County jail on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, arrest records show. He was taken into custody on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the DeKalb County School District said Rogers was previously employed as a librarian at Wynbrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain. She said Rogers resigned from the district and that the case is being investigated and handled by the police.
Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that the DeKalb County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received an anonymous tip about Rogers during the department’s partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. The tip alleged that Rogers engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with minors he met on social media.
The tip also alleged Rogers possessed child pornography, the police said. A search of his home and digital devices revealed hundreds of images of apparent child pornography.
Police said detectives are still investigating all leads in the case due to the “alarming allegations and his profession.” Residents with any information are urged to call CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST or the department’s Special Victims office at 770-724-7710.