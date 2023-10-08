Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is Oct. 10

36 minutes ago
The voter registration deadline for the upcoming metro Atlanta elections is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Elections this fall are mostly for local governments, including the Atlanta Board of Education — but not Atlanta City Council. Many other metro Atlanta cities will hold elections in November. But the city of Atlanta held most of its elections in 2021.

So election day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting for the November elections begin as soon as Monday, Oct. 16. Any runoff elections would be Tuesday Dec. 5.

If you think you are registered, you can check and make sure online. Visit the Georgia My Voter page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

In-person and online voter registration options are available. To learn more, visit the voting and elections page for your home county (see list below) or the Georgia My Voter page operated by the Secretary of State.

County Voting Information

Clayton County, 770-477-3372

Cobb County, 770-528-2581

DeKalb County, 404-298-4020

Fulton County, 404-612-3816

Gwinnett County, 678-226-7210

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

