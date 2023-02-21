BreakingNews
Convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s sentencing postponed until March
Credit: KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A sentencing hearing for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been pushed back until March, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Hill, who was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail, was supposed to be sentenced Feb. 28. But a federal judge on Tuesday agreed to rescheduled the hearing until March 14.

“At the defendant’s request, the court reschedules the sentencing hearing for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., courtroom 1708, 75 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303,” the order from U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross said.

Hill was convicted of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the jail by strapping them to restraint chairs as punishment. Experts on federal sentencing have said Hill could receive a minimum sentence of two to five years, or as much as 15 years, depending on the sentencing guidelines used.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

