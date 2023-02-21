Convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s sentencing postponed until March

Hill, who was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail, was supposed to be sentenced Feb. 28. But a federal judge on Tuesday agreed to rescheduled the hearing until March 14.

“At the defendant’s request, the court reschedules the sentencing hearing for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., courtroom 1708, 75 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303,” the order from U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross said.