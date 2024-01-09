Cobb pays consultant for public outreach ahead of transit referendum

The Cobb County Commission voted along party lines Tuesday to pay a consultant $287,000 to plan and help implement its public outreach campaign ahead of the anticipated transit ballot referendum this fall.

Kimley-Horn and Associates will develop “public education materials” including visual materials; key talking points; and website, social media and press materials. The consultant will also provide support at town hall and public meetings related to the transit tax.

The county presented the transit project list it plans to pitch to voters in a 1% mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax lasting 30 years. While the commission has not yet voted to put the question on the ballot this November, the board’s Democratic majority is poised to do so over Republican opposition. The tax is estimated to collect $11 billion in 30 years.