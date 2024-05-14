Cloudy, drizzly morning with strong storms possible later

It’s another dreary morning in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. And while we’ll have a chance to see some sunshine later today, we’ll also have a chance to see some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures are in the 60s again this morning before climbing into the mid to upper 70s. That’s closer to the average high of 80 degrees for this time of year.

“We’re going to mix in some sun (later today),” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “That’s going to warm us up into the 70s, and also, though, it’ll stir up the atmosphere, give us some chances for storms later today.”

Scattered to widespread showers tomorrow (Tuesday) morning will give way to isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. The threat level is a 1 out of 5 per the Storm Prediction Center. #gawx pic.twitter.com/k7iZtYPDpe — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 13, 2024

The showers will be off and on throughout the morning as they straddle a warm front that will park itself over the metro and gradually lift to the north as the morning wears on. As it lifts, we should see some parts in the clouds, which will bring that warmup into the 70s.

“The important thing, though, about that sun coming out: As this warm front lifts to the north, it’s gonna give us some energy for storms,” Monahan said.

By tonight, nearly the entire state will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. The main impact will be damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. For Middle Georgia, large hail or a brief tornado can`t be ruled out, though the risk is low.

There is a Marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather in Georgia today. Severe weather is most likely between 4 PM and 10 PM, and the overall risk of severe weather is a touch higher in central Georgia. #gawx pic.twitter.com/tSbgCVDlxv — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 14, 2024

That storm threat should lift overnight, and by Wednesday morning, there should be a mix of sun and clouds.

“For the afternoon, much more sunshine tomorrow,” Monahan said. “Just some isolated showers in the Wednesday forecast.”

Temps then are expected to climb back near 80 degrees. By Thursday, highs will be in the mid 80s. Things cool down again on Friday, with a projected high in the upper 70s.

The weekend has a few scattered showers in the forecast with temps in the low 80s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News