Clayton County Schools to hold drive by retiree ceremony

The district will hold a motor vehicle drive by retirement celebration at 4 p.m. Thursday at the school system’s central office, 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro. Participants will honk, beep, cheer, clap, wave and yell to honor those leaving the school system.

Celebrations where participants stay in their cars to promote social distancing has been a popular tool during COVID-19 and was often used by President Joe Biden during his run for office.