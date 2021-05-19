Clayton County Schools to hold drive by retiree ceremony

Clayton County school employees planning to retiree this year will get a celebration Thursday befitting the times in which we live.
The district will hold a motor vehicle drive by retirement celebration at 4 p.m. Thursday at the school system’s central office, 1058 Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro. Participants will honk, beep, cheer, clap, wave and yell to honor those leaving the school system.
Celebrations where participants stay in their cars to promote social distancing has been a popular tool during COVID-19 and was often used by President Joe Biden during his run for office.
“We want to honor you for your years of hard work and dedication to the students of CCPS,” the district said of retirees in an announcement. “Thank you and best wishes as you move on to your next endeavor.”