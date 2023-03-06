Clayton County interim superintendent to hold virtual town hall Wednesday

Clayton County Interim Superintendent Anthony Smith will talk about the future of the district during a livestream event at 10 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, YouTube and other social media sites.
The recently installed leader will lay out some of his priorities, which include safe schools, academic achievement and financial stability.
The discussion comes as Clayton Schools hopes to persuade the south metro Atlanta community to pass a $350 educational SPLOST during a special election on March 21.
If approved, the district plans to use the money for new school buildings and renovation of existing facilities, the construction of early learning centers and athletic fields.
