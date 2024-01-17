Clayton County hiring attorneys in potential lawsuit against developer

Clayton County may sue the developer behind a proposed futuristic $800 million mixed-use project that county leadership once enthusiastically endorsed.

The Clayton Commission on Tuesday approved hiring Anita Wallace Thomas, of the law firm Nelson Mullins, to represent the county in potential litigation against Roman United. Commissioners agreed to pay at least $375 an hour for Thomas, $280 an hour for any firm associates used in litigation and $135 per hour for paralegals.

Roman United, an upstart firm whose leader Jacques Roman is a former college football player whose work experience included installing artificial turf, told county officials in August 2022 that he planned to build a mixed-use development in tiny Lake City that would be unlike anything the county had ever seen.