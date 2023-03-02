Clayton County Commission to meet Thursday in special-called meeting

The Clayton County Commission will hold a special-called meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss “pending litigation,” the south metro Atlanta county says.
The county has not said what the litigation is about or why it is holding a called-meeting for the discussion. Clayton leaders generally address litigation against the county at the close of regular meeting after executive session.
The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Clayton County Administration Building at 112 Smith Street in Jonesboro.
