City Council passes retention bonuses for city employees, 9-1-1 operators

Certain city employees and 9-1-1 operators will soon qualify for a bonus as part of the city’s effort to help retain its workforce.

Atlanta City Council passed legislation on Tuesday that establishes a retention incentive payment program as part of the upcoming Fiscal Year 2024 budget for employees who commit to stay with the city.

The bonus was originally proposed by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and comes with a price tag of more than $6.8 million.

“A dedicated workforce is the backbone of an effective and ethical government,” Dickens said. “These retention and incentive bonuses will help say thanks and retain world-class employees and continue to compete with the private and other sectors.”

Employees who earn less than $71,000 per year can take part in the retention program and receive a stipend of $2,000 if they promise to remain in their positions for a full year. The incentive bonus does not include sworn officers of the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Council member Jason Winston, who introduced the legislation on behalf of the mayor’s office, said the incentive payments are a show of support of city employees — especially after the challenges of the pandemic.

“Put simply, a city is only as good as the people who run it,” he said in a statement. “This invests in the people who keep Atlanta running, including our employees in watershed management, public works, and transportation, so that we can continue moving toward a brighter future in our city.”

But the money comes with a catch. If the employee leaves their position within the first six months of the agreement, they’re required to pay back the full bonus. If they leave within the second six months of the program, they’re required to pay back half.

The city’s 9-1-1 operators will also qualify for their own $2,500 retention payment this year with the same stipulations.

“Our E-911 employees play a vital role in ensuring public safety and in helping to save lives and protect the well-being of the community,” said council member Michael Julian Bond, who also introduced retention legislation.

“Our plans to secure talented workers do not only benefit salaried employees but also workers that receive hourly pay,” he said.