X

Briarlake students sell baked goods to buy art supplies for hospital

Briarlake students recently sold their own baked goods to support patients at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. Pictured from left to right: Mandy from the Aflac Center and students Maddie Benedict, Cypress Smith, Emily Coil and Eva Smith. (Courtesy of DeKalb County School District)
Briarlake students recently sold their own baked goods to support patients at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. Pictured from left to right: Mandy from the Aflac Center and students Maddie Benedict, Cypress Smith, Emily Coil and Eva Smith. (Courtesy of DeKalb County School District)

Credit: Courtesy of DeKalb County School District

Credit: Courtesy of DeKalb County School District

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Wilborn P. Nobles III, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County School District students at Briarlake Elementary School recently held a bake sale to buy art supplies for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.

Third graders Maddie Benedict and Cypress Smith worked alongside fourth grader Emily Coil and fifth grader Eva Smith to sell $332 in baked goods, according to the district’s website.

ExploreMore stories about DeKalb County Public Schools

The center treats children, teens and young adults with childhood cancer and blood disorders. Briarlake Counselor Raylene Lowe, according to the press release, said the students took the initiative on their own to help others.

“The girls planned, baked, and ran the entire project by themselves,” Lowe said. “The project was so successful they sold out of baked goods after about two hours and started baking again to have inventory. At one point they were selling cookies hot from the baking sheet.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.