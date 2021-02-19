Briarlake students sell baked goods to buy art supplies for hospital

Third graders Maddie Benedict and Cypress Smith worked alongside fourth grader Emily Coil and fifth grader Eva Smith to sell $332 in baked goods, according to the district’s website.

Explore More stories about DeKalb County Public Schools

The center treats children, teens and young adults with childhood cancer and blood disorders. Briarlake Counselor Raylene Lowe, according to the press release, said the students took the initiative on their own to help others.