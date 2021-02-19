Briarlake students sell baked goods to buy art supplies for hospital

DeKalb County School District students at Briarlake Elementary School recently held a bake sale to buy art supplies for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.
Third graders Maddie Benedict and Cypress Smith worked alongside fourth grader Emily Coil and fifth grader Eva Smith to sell $332 in baked goods, according to the district’s website.
The center treats children, teens and young adults with childhood cancer and blood disorders. Briarlake Counselor Raylene Lowe, according to the press release, said the students took the initiative on their own to help others.
“The girls planned, baked, and ran the entire project by themselves,” Lowe said. “The project was so successful they sold out of baked goods after about two hours and started baking again to have inventory. At one point they were selling cookies hot from the baking sheet.”