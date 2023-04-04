BreakingNews
Atlanta mayor launches plan to give 44 students $1,000 scholarships

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday that he is making $44,000 available to fund $1,000 scholarships for 44 young residents amid the city’s “Year of the Youth” initiative.

The funds will go towards school supplies for several students attending Atlanta Technical College, ATC President Dr. Victoria Seals said. Dickens also announced the city is partnering with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to administer a new “ATL Youth Fund.”

United Way President Milton Little said the new youth fund will solicit tax-deductible donations to help increase the number of slots available for the city’s after-school programs and early childhood education options, among other services.

“This is indeed a group project,” Dickens said.

Dickens timed the announcements to coincide with “404 Day,” a holiday concept created in 2012 to highlight the city’s music, arts, and food scene, among other aspects of the city’s culture. It’s also a reference to Atlanta’s 404 area code.

That said, 404 Day also coincides with the April 4, 1968, assassination of civil rights legend Martin Luther King Jr. Coincidentally, the city’s youth announcements took place at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Natatorium in Sweet Auburn, which is the home of King’s birthplace, his church, and his tomb.

And although it wasn’t mentioned, the event also comes after a spate of youth violence rocked the city last year. To this day, Atlanta has an 11 p.m. curfew for children age 16 and under.

But the officials at Tuesday’s event mainly focused on uplifting today’s youth. They celebrated the news that the city’s five spring break camps will be receiving sustainable meals for youth participants, for instance.

Meanwhile, Dickens announced that the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta nonprofit is going to administer his “404 Mentorship Challenge,” which would provide the city’s youth with 404 mentors by April 4. The city officials present happily announced that they’ve surpassed 404 the benchmark, but they’re still seeking more volunteers.

People interested in participating in the mayor’s youth initiative can visit atlyearoftheyouth.com.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

