Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

That said, 404 Day also coincides with the April 4, 1968, assassination of civil rights legend Martin Luther King Jr. Coincidentally, the city’s youth announcements took place at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Natatorium in Sweet Auburn, which is the home of King’s birthplace, his church, and his tomb.

And although it wasn’t mentioned, the event also comes after a spate of youth violence rocked the city last year. To this day, Atlanta has an 11 p.m. curfew for children age 16 and under.

But the officials at Tuesday’s event mainly focused on uplifting today’s youth. They celebrated the news that the city’s five spring break camps will be receiving sustainable meals for youth participants, for instance.

Meanwhile, Dickens announced that the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta nonprofit is going to administer his “404 Mentorship Challenge,” which would provide the city’s youth with 404 mentors by April 4. The city officials present happily announced that they’ve surpassed 404 the benchmark, but they’re still seeking more volunteers.

People interested in participating in the mayor’s youth initiative can visit atlyearoftheyouth.com.