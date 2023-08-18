Atlanta lawmakers pitch laws to cut Beltline traffic

The Atlanta City Council on Monday will consider an ordinance that would limit vehicle traffic near the Beltline by prohibiting the construction of new drive-through and drive-in buildings within a half-mile of the trail.

The council will also vote on an ordinance that would ban new gas stations within a half-mile of the Beltline, as well as a third ordinance that would remove minimum parking requirements for building projects in that area.

The Beltline consists of greenspace, trails, transit and new development along 22 miles of the historic railroad corridor encircling Atlanta. But 14 pedestrians were killed in car collisions within a half-mile of the Beltline since 2015, according to City Councilman Jason Dozier. Eight of those collisions happened in the last two years.

Dozier also noted that 47 pedestrians were seriously injured in car collisions within a half-mile of the Beltline since 2015 — 25 of which happened in the last two years.

Dozier sponsored the three proposed Beltline regulations because he thinks drive-throughs and gas stations contribute to traffic and unsafe conditions in the city.

“What we’re trying to have happen is encourage people-oriented designs, and that’s what this legislation is hoping to accomplish,” Dozier said.

All three ordinances were advanced through the council’s Zoning Committee on Monday. They also advanced through the council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee on Wednesday.

However, it remains to be seen if the full council will OK the proposals, even though the three ordinances have co-sponsors on council.

For instance, City Councilwoman Mary Norwood is co-sponsoring the ordinances, but she unsuccessfully tried to table the parking ordinance at Monday’s committee meeting. And Councilman Antonio Lewis voted against the proposals at Wednesday’s committee meeting because at least one local business has told him that they would want a drive-through if they “weren’t limited.”

Lewis also said some of his constituents are worried the parking ordinance will create on-street parking on Metropolitan Parkway. Lewis voiced concerns about the ordinances hindering economic development in the Pittsburgh community.

“Most people drive cars in the city of Atlanta,” Lewis said. “I’ve transitioned already into the scooter way of life, but I know the city just hasn’t gotten there yet.”

Dozier’s Beltline drive-through ban proposal also received a denial recommendation from the Atlanta zoning board last month. The board is worried it would impact economic development near the Beltline.

Regardless, Dozier and his colleagues have mentioned several local businesses that are finding success without using drive-throughs.

City Councilman Amir Farokhi said there are two streets in his district, Ponce De Leon Ave. and North Ave., with similar drive-through bans. The Poncey Highland neighborhood in Farokhi’s district also has a drive-through ban.

Farokhi said the existing drive-throughs in his district were “grandfathered in.” He also said businesses that normally use drive-throughs became creative in how they built their properties to accommodate the rules.

City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari said more districts need people-oriented legislation. Bakhtiari said Moreland Avenue is “all drive-throughs,” and pedestrian deaths occur almost every month because “there is no ability to walk safely across the street.”

Referring to the drive-through economy, Bakhtiari said: “I think that all of us can say with full confidence that Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are not hurting for revenue.”