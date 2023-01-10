Atlanta councilman’s proposal aims to reduce car traffic in the Beltline

Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier wants to modify the zoning laws within the Beltline area in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.
The Beltline consists of greenspace, trails, transit and new development along 22 miles of the historic railroad corridor encircling Atlanta. It’s one of the city’s most comprehensive urban, economic development projects.
But Dozier says 14 pedestrians were killed in crashes within the Beltline since 2015. Eight of those crashes occurred in the last two years, Dozier said.
Dozier wants to reduce the number of people being hit by vehicles with a ban on the construction of new gas stations and drive-throughs in the Beltline, according to the three ordinances he introduced at last week’s council meeting. He also wants to remove the city’s requirement for developers to build on-site parking.
Dozier told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wants to remove the city’s requirement for the construction of on-site parking because he doesn’t think the city should makes policies to encourage more reliance on cars in the Beltline. He also said the city should not be culpable for the amount of parking that new businesses build in the area.
And when it comes to banning new gas stations and drive-throughs in the Beltline, Dozier said those services contribute to congestion. He also said they contribute to increases in people being struck by vehicles.
“My goal here is to use our zoning tools to make Atlanta streets safer for pedestrians,” Dozier said. “In 75% of the pedestrian injuries and fatalities in Atlanta, the victim is Black.
“I’ve been hit by a car myself and I was on my bike at that time.”
Dozier said his legislation falls within the city’s overall street safety agenda.
Atlanta is participating in the “Swedish-inspired Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries by reducing vehicular speeds, among other strategies.
Dozier said it will take time for both the council and the city to review his legislation before the full council can vote for its approval. Even so, the three proposed ordinances already have several co-sponsors from a small majority of the council.
