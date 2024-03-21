Metro Atlanta

Athens bookstore sues Gwinnett jail over mail policy

01/19/2021 — Lawrenceville, Georgia — The exterior of the Bobby G. Plunkett Jail in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Tuesday January 19, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

01/19/2021 — Lawrenceville, Georgia — The exterior of the Bobby G. Plunkett Jail in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Tuesday January 19, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

Avid Bookshop, an independent bookstore in Athens, has filed a federal lawsuit against Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor and jail commander Benjamin Haynes over the facility’s mail policy.

The lawsuit alleges that customers asked Avid Bookshop to mail books to an inmate in the Gwinnett County Jail on two occasions in May 2023. The packages were mailed by store operations manager Luis Correa, and were sent with a packing slip and a receipt, as the jail’s Authorized Retailer Policy requires, the lawsuit said.

Both packages of books were returned, along with a notification that it was not sent from an “authorized retailer.”

According to the Gwinnett County Jail’s website: “Magazines/non-local newspaper subscriptions and books will be accepted as long as they are mailed directly from the publisher or authorized retailer. All packages received for inmates by U.S. mail or UPS containing books, newspapers, or magazines must be pre-paid. They must have a packing slip or receipt stating what is in the package. Any packages that do not have these slips or contain contraband items will be returned at the sender’s expense.”

There is no information regarding specific authorized retailers.

Correa called the jail and asked why the packages were returned.

A deputy told Correa that Avid could not become an authorized retailer, and that friends and relatives could enter the bookstore and place contraband inside the books that were sent to the jail, according to the lawsuit. The deputy added that the jail only accepts books from Amazon and Barnes & Noble, the lawsuit said.

“But even Barnes & Noble, we’ve been having problems with them,” the lawsuit said the deputy told Correa.

Avid Bookshop’s attorney, Zack Greenamyre, said the deputy’s explanation doesn’t make sense.

“One reason that Avid was told that it couldn’t be an authorized bookseller is because it had a retail store that was open to the public. But that’s equally true of Barnes & Noble,” Greenamyre said.

Officials from the Gwinnett County Jail said in a statement that the sheriff’s office “maintains the safety and security of our staff and inmates. It does not limit the content or subject matter of the publication, but only the origin of the shipment.”

Greenamyre said Avid is hoping the jail’s mail policy will be changed.

“Avid and its legal team are looking forward to hopefully changing the policy at the Gwinnett County Jail, so that the people who are incarcerated inside the jail can access books, and so that businesses, local bookstores can compete on an equal footing with corporate giants,” Greenamyre said.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Georgia puts convicted murderer to death in first execution in over 4 years

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Tax cuts incoming
1h ago

Credit: PAUL BEEZLEY_

Is massive growth in TV and film studio space in Georgia too much?
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes pollen season tough for many
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes pollen season tough for many
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
2h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny start, partly cloudy finish ahead of rain
19m ago
City begins demolition of troubled Forest Cove apartments
North Fulton charity to host pickleball tournament in Alpharetta
Featured

Credit: Chris Shinn

From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta