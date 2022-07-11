AJC hires economic development, commercial real estate reporter

“His mission will be to help our readers make sense of what’s happening in commercial real estate and the broader economy,” said J. Scott Trubey, the AJC’s economy and environment editor. “His experience reporting on community development and local government will be key in explaining what businesses and local and state governments are doing to seed and manage growth.”

Hansen has been an AJC reporter since September 2016, first working as an intern in the features department. Since then, he’s covered breaking news, DeKalb County government and the COVID-19 pandemic.