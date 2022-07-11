ajc logo
X

AJC hires economic development, commercial real estate reporter

Zach Hansen, economic development and commercial real estate reporter

Combined ShapeCaption
Zach Hansen, economic development and commercial real estate reporter

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Zach Hansen has been named the economic development and commercial real estate reporter for the newspaper.

“His mission will be to help our readers make sense of what’s happening in commercial real estate and the broader economy,” said J. Scott Trubey, the AJC’s economy and environment editor. “His experience reporting on community development and local government will be key in explaining what businesses and local and state governments are doing to seed and manage growth.”

Hansen has been an AJC reporter since September 2016, first working as an intern in the features department. Since then, he’s covered breaking news, DeKalb County government and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to being named economic development and commercial real estate reporter, he was the newspaper’s DeKalb County hyperlocal reporter.

“While it’s bittersweet to leave DeKalb County after covering it for nearly two years, I’m excited to take on this new challenge covering economic development and commercial real estate,” Hansen said. “I’m humbled to be given the opportunity to cover this challenging, expansive and impactful beat.”

During his time covering DeKalb County and its cities, Hansen sharpened his eye for watchdog reporting and broke news on multiple scandals. He covered corruption in Stonecrest, detailing how the city’s founding mayor concocted a scheme to steal pandemic relief funds. The mayor, who resigned earlier this year, is set to be sentenced next week. In total, Hansen wrote more than 50 stories detailing the mayor’s corruption.

Hansen also anchored the newspaper’s election night coverage for Atlanta’s suburbs since 2021. He covered a potentially unprecedented lawsuit in Brookhaven over a development deal gone wrong that led to elected officials being fined millions of dollars personally. He also investigated corrupt behavior by the Stonecrest Development Authority that led to every member of the authority being asked to resign by city leaders.

He can be reached at zach.hansen@ajc.com.

About the Author

Follow Todd Duncan on facebookFollow Todd Duncan on twitter

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó9h ago
1 man dead in Gwinnett gas station shooting
12h ago
Jeane Argo, mother-in-law to Georgia’s governor and a state senator, dies at 92
12h ago
Spain's running of the bulls: 3 people gored at San Fermín
54m ago
Spain's running of the bulls: 3 people gored at San Fermín
54m ago
Alibaba and Tencent stocks plunge after latest fines
2h ago
The Latest
Charles Barkley dunks $1 million into Spelman College coffers
16h ago
Fulton authority member accuses chair of violating per diem rules
Demand for monkeypox vaccine outstrips supply in Fulton County
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
17h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top