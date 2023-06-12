Atlanta mayor remains quiet on Emory protests

Amid reaction to protests at Emory University and elsewhere, Georgia lawmakers have been quick to weigh in, with Republicans condemning the actions of protesters while Democrats questioning police use of force.
But one voice that was left out of the debate was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
Dickens, a first-term mayor, remained quiet on the events that took place at Emory last week and throughout the weekend as peaceful protests on the campus continued.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested a comment from Dickens Thursday morning as protests began to unfold. On Friday evening, a spokesperson for his office defended the Atlanta Police Department’s involvement in the public safety response, saying that the department assisted Emory police at the request of campus leadership when crowds refused to disperse.
“Unfortunately, during these interactions our law enforcement officers were met with violence,” the mayor’s office said. “APD is currently reviewing our body-worn camera footage to determine if our officers made any policy violations.
“We prioritize the safety and well-being of our college communities in and around the Atlanta area. There are times when educational institutions seek assistance from APD, and we remain dedicated to supporting them within the bounds of the law and their university policies,” the statement continued. “In addition, Mayor Dickens is looking to convene with presidents of institutions of higher learning in Atlanta to develop ways to create dialogue for pathways forward.”
The statement did not include a direct comment from Dickens.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com