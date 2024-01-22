Malia Obama’s directorial debut part of Sundance Film Festival

In a video describing the film alongside stills, the 25-year-old calls the short film “somewhat of a fable” about the “unusual request” left in the mother’s will.

“The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret,” Obama says in a “Meet the Artist 2024″ video, adding that it also “works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things.”

The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama entered the entertainment industry in 2017 as an intern for now-disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

One of her most recent projects is Donald Glover’s Emmy-nominated horror comedy “Swarm.”

The film is part of Sundance’s short film program and will be available for online viewing Jan. 25-28.