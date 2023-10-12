Israel-Hamas war: Delta to add repatriation flights from Europe

Delta Air Lines plans to add flights from Europe for U.S. citizens evacuating Israel to get back home and said it is donating $1 million to the Red Cross to help fund humanitarian efforts in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Delta is partnering with the U.S. government, with the airline planning to operate flights from Athens, Greece to repatriate U.S. citizens.

The war prompted Atlanta-based Delta and other U.S. airlines to suspend flights to and from Israel. Delta had flights between Tel Aviv and Atlanta, Boston and New York, making up a little over 1% of its total flight capacity. Those flights are suspended through Oct. 31.

“We don’t know how this will evolve yet, so we’re staying very fluid,” said Delta President Glen Hauenstein during an investor conference call Thursday.

“Right now we’re looking at providing some additional lift to Europe to get people out,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We don’t have any plans to be flying into Israel. It’s considered unsafe for a U.S. carrier to operate in that airspace currently.”

Reuters reported Thursday that the U.S. State Department is working to arrange charter flights to Europe to help U.S. citizens leave Israel if they want, citing sources briefed on the matter.

The company is donating $1 million for the International Committee of the Red Cross to help fund humanitarian efforts for health services, emergency care, ambulance services and other needs, Bastian said.

