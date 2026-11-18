A home recently purchased by the city of Mableton in an effort to preserve the town’s history turned to cinders Wednesday morning.
The Glore House, previously owned by Homer Glore when he was mayor of Mableton in 1912, served as a more than century-old link to the city’s past. The building sits on the corner of Church and Front streets near train tracks and is surrounded by trees.
An overnight fire, the cause of which remains under investigation, severely damaged the old house, leaving thecity’s current mayor, Michael Owens, at what he said was aloss for words.Online records show the city finalized the property purchase July 9.
“Myself and the City Council (and) many residents were very excited about the opportunity we had to purchase this home to ensure that we could preserve part of our history here as we continue to move forward in growth of the city,” Owens said, as he stood at the site of the burned remnants. “That this home would be part of the revitalization of our historic Mableton area. And so, it’s very unfortunate that this has occurred.”
The fire struck around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Cobb County fire department said firefighters were dispatched to the area after a report of a brush fire.
When crews arrived, the spokesperson said the Glore House was “fully involved” in flames. Fire officials have not said if the building is a total loss, but the structure was blackened and the exterior appeared severely damaged with boards hanging off.
It was not immediately clear what would become of the property.
Owens said that for as long as he had known of it, home had been privately owned.
Mableton was first incorporated as a city in 1912. After a 1916 flood overwhelmed the city’s sewer system, it was dissolved. In addition to being the mayor, Glore also was the town’s doctor, justice of the peace and postmaster,according to a 2000 story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about efforts then to preserve and redevelop the Cobb County locale’s past.
The push to restore the home was still in the early stages; Owens said the city recently had created a historic preservation commission. When the purchase was made, it was known that plenty of repairs would need to be made, he added.
“We wanted to make it available to the public. We looked at having it as a venue that residents could rent out, potentially host weddings and community meetings. We also looked at potentially being a home for our visitor tourism authority,” Owens said.