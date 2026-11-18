Metro Atlanta Mableton bought this historic home to preserve it. Now a fire has destroyed it. The Glore House has ties to the city’s first mayor when Mableton was briefly incorporated in 1912. Share Cobb County firefighters extinguish remaining hot spots following a fire at the historic Glore House in Mableton on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

AJC By Ben Hendren and Caroline Silva 6 minutes ago

A home recently purchased by the city of Mableton in an effort to preserve the town’s history turned to cinders Wednesday morning. The Glore House, previously owned by Homer Glore when he was mayor of Mableton in 1912, served as a more than century-old link to the city’s past. The building sits on the corner of Church and Front streets near train tracks and is surrounded by trees. An overnight fire, the cause of which remains under investigation, severely damaged the old house, leaving the city’s current mayor, Michael Owens, at what he said was a loss for words. Online records show the city finalized the property purchase July 9.

“Myself and the City Council (and) many residents were very excited about the opportunity we had to purchase this home to ensure that we could preserve part of our history here as we continue to move forward in growth of the city,” Owens said, as he stood at the site of the burned remnants. “That this home would be part of the revitalization of our historic Mableton area. And so, it’s very unfortunate that this has occurred.” Related Story Historic Athens building, home to Magnolias Bar, partly collapses after fatal crash November 5, 2026 The fire struck around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Cobb County fire department said firefighters were dispatched to the area after a report of a brush fire. When crews arrived, the spokesperson said the Glore House was “fully involved” in flames. Fire officials have not said if the building is a total loss, but the structure was blackened and the exterior appeared severely damaged with boards hanging off. It was not immediately clear what would become of the property.

Cobb County firefighters work the scene of a fire at the historic Glore House in Mableton on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Owens said that for as long as he had known of it, home had been privately owned.

Mableton was first incorporated as a city in 1912. After a 1916 flood overwhelmed the city’s sewer system, it was dissolved. In addition to being the mayor, Glore also was the town’s doctor, justice of the peace and postmaster, according to a 2000 story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about efforts then to preserve and redevelop the Cobb County locale’s past. It became a city once again in 2022, with council members and Owens elected in 2023. The push to restore the home was still in the early stages; Owens said the city recently had created a historic preservation commission. When the purchase was made, it was known that plenty of repairs would need to be made, he added.