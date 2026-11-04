The damaged Athens building on the corner of East Broad and Jackson streets is shown in this photograph taken on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)

Employee at nearby coffee shop says he watched from across the street as incident unfolded on Broad Street.

Employee at nearby coffee shop says he watched from across the street as incident unfolded on Broad Street.

It was a slow Wednesday morning at a downtown Athens coffee shop when Elijah Fish said he heard a loud rumble and saw dust fill the air.

Across the street from him, part of the corner of a historic building, home to Magnolias Bar and the Republic Salon, crumbled to the ground at Broad and Jackson streets. The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department shared an image on social media around 8:45 a.m. of the damaged building and described it as “compromised.”

The area was taped off hours later. Rubble and building material spread onto the street, and a large gaping hole was visible on the first story and above.