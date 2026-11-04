It was a slow Wednesday morning at a downtown Athens coffee shop when Elijah Fish said he heard a loud rumble and saw dust fill the air.
Across the street from him, part of the corner of a historic building, home to Magnolias Bar and the Republic Salon, crumbled to the ground at Broad and Jackson streets. The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department shared an image on social media around 8:45 a.m. of the damaged building and described it as “compromised.”
The area was taped off hours later. Rubble and building material spread onto the street, and a large gaping hole was visible on the first story and above.
Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Katie Jenkins confirmed a vehicle crashed into the building and said authorities “are actively working an investigation.” Police have not said whether anyone was injured.
Broad Street is closed between College Avenue and Thomas Street, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Traffic in the downtown Athens area is also moving slowly because of the street closure.
In a social media post, the Republic Salon said an “unexpected incident” involving its building has caused the business to close “until further notice.” The salon typically opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Magnolias Bar typically opens at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.