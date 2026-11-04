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Metro Atlanta

Historic Athens building, home to Magnolias Bar, partly collapses after car crash

Employee at nearby coffee shop says he watched from across the street as incident unfolded on Broad Street.
The damaged Athens building on the corner of East Broad and Jackson streets is shown in this photograph taken on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)
The damaged Athens building on the corner of East Broad and Jackson streets is shown in this photograph taken on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)
Caroline Silva
By

It was a slow Wednesday morning at a downtown Athens coffee shop when Elijah Fish said he heard a loud rumble and saw dust fill the air.

Across the street from him, part of the corner of a historic building, home to Magnolias Bar and the Republic Salon, crumbled to the ground at Broad and Jackson streets. The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department shared an image on social media around 8:45 a.m. of the damaged building and described it as “compromised.”

The area was taped off hours later. Rubble and building material spread onto the street, and a large gaping hole was visible on the first story and above.

Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Katie Jenkins confirmed a vehicle crashed into the building and said authorities “are actively working an investigation.” Police have not said whether anyone was injured.

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The area surrounding the historic building, home to Magnolias Bar and the Republic Salon, is taped off on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Athens. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)
The area surrounding the historic building, home to Magnolias Bar and the Republic Salon, is taped off on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Athens. (Caitlyn Stroh-Page/AJC)

Fish said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and described watching a vehicle smash into the building.

“I just watched it through the window here,” Fish, who works at Jittery Joe’s Coffee, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via phone. “There was a lot of dust and debris everywhere.”

In a social media post, the Republic Salon said an “unexpected incident” involving its building has caused the business to close “until further notice.” The salon typically opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Magnolias Bar typically opens at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.