1 dead, several injured at Six Flags Over Georgia, police say

Goliath roller coaster celebrated its 20th anniversary this year at Six Flags Over Georgia, where one person died and several were injured Monday. (Courtesy of Six Flags Over Georgia)

TV news cameras spotted riders leaving the Goliath coaster, which was stopped on the tracks.

TV news cameras spotted riders leaving the Goliath coaster, which was stopped on the tracks.

One person died and several others were injured in “an incident involving a roller coaster” at Six Flags Over Georgia, Cobb County Police said Monday evening.

The news helicopter with Channel 2 Action News spotted an evacuation of the Goliath roller coaster, which was halted on a hill as riders climbed down, the TV station reported.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more from the Cobb County Police Department.

A spokesperson for the park said they are “deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today” and offered condolences to the family members and friends of the person who died.