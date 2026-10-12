1 dead, several injured at Six Flags Over Georgia, police say

One person died and several others were injured in “an incident involving a roller coaster” at Six Flags Over Georgia, Cobb County Police said Monday evening.
The news helicopter with Channel 2 Action News spotted an evacuation of the Goliath roller coaster, which was halted on a hill as riders climbed down, the TV station reported.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more from the Cobb County Police Department.
A spokesperson for the park said they are “deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today” and offered condolences to the family members and friends of the person who died.
“The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time.”
Goliath, which originally opened in 2006, celebrated 20 years earlier this year. Just months after opening, a 45-year-old Alabama man died after suffering a heart attack at the very end of the ride, the AJC reported at the time.
The ride cost $20 million and is located at the center of the park, the AJC reported the year it opened.
Six Flags Over Georgia recently announced it would remain open this December after a hiatus of its Holiday in the Park event in 2025.
This is a developing story. Please return to the AJC for updates.