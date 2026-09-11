News A.M. ATL: Time flies Plus: Hyundai raid, Beltline rail (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 51 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re doing a good job, and no one is mad at you. At least no one important. Let’s get to it. WORKER SUES FEDS OVER HYUNDAI RAID This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant on Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP) A Colombian man has filed a $2 million legal claim against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement related to last year’s massive ICE raid of Hyundai’s Metaplant campus near Savannah. Alfredo Fajardo Melgarejo says he was arrested and imprisoned in a Folkston detention center for nine months, despite having legal authorization to work in the U.S.

His claims detail mistreatment and emotional distress in the detention center. He also says the day of the raid, masked agents acted with racial prejudice and excessive force without a warrant or probable cause.

Melgarejo was eventually deported and remains separated from his family.

His legal team is seeking $2 million in compensation from ICE on his behalf.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said “work authorization does NOT confer legal status in the United States.”

An immigration attorney told the AJC, when it comes to immigration law, the notion of “legal” or “illegal” status is more complicated than that.

🔎 READ MORE: What else the claim alleges Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WANT DICKENS TO THINK TWICE ABOUT BELTLINE RAIL So far, the Beltline light rail exists only in imagination and computer renderings. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.) Nearly a year and a half after local leaders secretly voted to halt a Beltline rail project, several Atlanta City Council members are urging the mayor’s administration to reconsider.

The members want Mayor Andre Dickens’ office to collaborate with MARTA and Atlanta Beltline Inc. to get a plan and timeline in place. Supporters noted widespread public support for expanding public transit in the city.

A multiyear transit study unveiled last week suggests building all 22 miles of a light rail system spanning all 22 miles of the Beltline could generate about 4.2 million trips annually, according to a newly unveiled multiyear transit study.

However, funding is a huge hurdle. Light rail alone could cost at least $3.5 billion, and the new MARTA stations along the system could add an estimated $1.3 billion.