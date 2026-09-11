News

A.M. ATL: Time flies

Plus: Hyundai raid, Beltline rail
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re doing a good job, and no one is mad at you. At least no one important.

Let’s get to it.

WORKER SUES FEDS OVER HYUNDAI RAID

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant on Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)
This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant on Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

A Colombian man has filed a $2 million legal claim against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement related to last year’s massive ICE raid of Hyundai’s Metaplant campus near Savannah.

🔎 READ MORE: What else the claim alleges

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WANT DICKENS TO THINK TWICE ABOUT BELTLINE RAIL

So far, the Beltline light rail exists only in imagination and computer renderings. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.)
So far, the Beltline light rail exists only in imagination and computer renderings. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.)

Nearly a year and a half after local leaders secretly voted to halt a Beltline rail project, several Atlanta City Council members are urging the mayor’s administration to reconsider.

🔎 READ MORE: More of the latest news from City Hall

REMEMBERING 9/11, 25 YEARS LATER

A field of flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A field of flags at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Twenty-five years. Wow. Unsurprisingly, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, still number among the most important historic events in many Americans’ lifetimes, according to a new poll.

Here’s some AJC coverage on this monumental anniversary:

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🫏 Former Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Fulton County with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff days before the midterm elections, fueling speculation about Democrats’ 2028 presidential designs.

⚖️ Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger added his voice to a bipartisan group of elected officials urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the Trump administration’s plans to use the U.S. Postal Service to vet voters for the November election. They say it’s too late in the game to implement such a plan, since many states will soon start issuing ballots.

NEWS BITES

Will the Falcons end playoff drought? AJC writers offer season predictions

Hope springs eternal.

Country artist Kane Brown honored to be celebrated with bobblehead giveaway by his beloved Braves

Getting bobbleheaded is a sure sign you’ve made it. Getting bobbleheaded by your favorite hometown team? A next-level wildest dream. (Yes, we’re going to make “bobblehead” a verb now.)

Gold, gems and Renoir: France’s museums suffer wave of smash-and-grab thefts

The new Ocean’s 11 movie is a little too immersive.

The planet Mercury is wrinkly and shrinking faster than expected, scientists say

Leave Mercury alone! We all age in our own way.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 11, 2001

Attack on America. Today was another day that shall forever live in infamy as terror rained from the sky in New York and Washington. … It was the scene of a nightmare: people on fire jumping in terror from the Trade Towers just before the buildings collapsed. … Dust and dirt flew everywhere. Ash was 2 to 3 inches deep in places. People wandered dazed and terrified.

I was prepared to write some “where were you”-type words, which may have been interesting since I was in high school right outside of Washington, D.C. at the time and basically everyone worked downtown.

You know what? No. Thinking about it makes me tired. And sad. We all have a story, and remembrance doesn’t mean you need to trot out the same trauma year after year. If that helps you, by all means, but it’s not an obligation.

ONE MORE THING

It was a new moon last night. If you’ve been thinking about trying something new, let this be your sign. Do the dang thing!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.