Politics Kamala Harris to campaign with Jon Ossoff as 2028 speculation swirls The former vice president will campaign in Fulton County days before voters decide the closely watched U.S. Senate race. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here at an event in Atlanta in 2025 promoting her book "107 Days." (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 40 minutes ago Share

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is headed back to Georgia to campaign with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in the closing days of his reelection fight against Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins. Harris will headline a Fulton County Democrats dinner on Oct. 30 and campaign alongside Ossoff, part of a broader push by the former Democratic presidential nominee to visit battleground states. Harris has also recently featured in fundraising appeals for former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a supporter after speaking at a campaign rally in Atlanta last month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The October visit will come four days before the Nov. 3 election and on the final day of early voting in Fulton County.

Harris is also stepping up her campaigning elsewhere, with plans for an October event in Nevada and stops for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in other battleground states. Her return to Georgia also carries some political baggage. Harris lost the state to Republican Donald Trump in 2024 by 115,100 votes after Joe Biden had narrowly carried Georgia four years earlier. Republicans will eagerly work to tie Ossoff to her political brand. But Ossoff’s camp sees little downside in adding Harris to the mix. His advisers believe they can fire up Democrats while still making a play for swing voters and Republicans turned off by Trump and Collins. The visit will inevitably draw more attention to the 2028 speculation surrounding both Harris and Ossoff. Ossoff’s rising national profile has fueled chatter about a White House bid, but he has repeatedly tried to squelch it. Harris has left the door open.

“We all, in one way or another, have chosen, no matter what your profession or what you do every day, in some small or big way, we have chosen to serve,” she said at an October 2025 stop in Atlanta. “And I’m not walking away from that.”