Atlanta Braves Country artist Kane Brown honored to be celebrated by his beloved Braves The first 15,000 fans received his bobblehead Wednesday night. Country music singer Kane Brown gestures before reciting "Play Ball" before the Atlanta Braves hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 58 minutes ago Share

Georgia has always been a central part of Kane Brown’s story. He grew up largely in the Northwest region of the state, a place that helped shape him into what’s become an award-winning career as one of the most recognized artists in modern country music. And he has fond memories of the Braves during that period especially, sitting in the living room watching them with his grandfather Steve Allen Brown, who had such a profound impact on his life. He knows his late grandpa was smiling down on him Wednesday, when the Braves celebrated him at Truist Park with a bobblehead night.

“My pop was a huge fan,” Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just remember we used to sit in the living room and watch John Smoltz and Chipper Jones. He’s not here with us now, but I know he’s looking down on us going, ‘My grandson’s got a bobblehead.’” Indeed, in a year when the Braves have regularly celebrated country music, Brown is the latest artist to be honored on Battery Avenue. It was his second time taking the field here over the past 14 months. Brown opened the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park with his rendition of Ray Charles’ “Georgia On My Mind,” an apt way to start the first Midsummer Classic here in over two decades, and a soulful testament to his Georgia roots. “I got to meet Ludacris and Usher, which was really cool,” Brown said. “Just being a huge baseball fan and being around the best of the best, that was cool. Aaron Judge is huge. Then getting to sing a really special song, powerful song for the state of Georgia, and to be in the Braves’ stadium, it was just a surreal moment.”

And he performed in a sleeveless Braves shirt, which inspired the bobblehead’s design. The first 15,000 fans received the Brown bobblehead commemorating his performance last summer.

“(The bobblehead) looks awesome,” Brown said. “I never thought I’d have a bobblehead, so it’s cool it’s part of the Braves. It’s cool. Not on the bucket list, but it’s a bucket list thing now. It’s special to me. The Braves have had a place in my heart since I was a child. Baseball was my favorite sport growing up, played since I was 3, so it does feel kind of weird to have a part of memorabilia in the Braves family when I’m not even playing baseball (laughs). I love it.” Brown blends country, pop and R&B for a distinct sound that’s made him one of the more acclaimed and recognized artists over the past decade. His breakthrough came when his covers went viral on social media, opening the door to a career that has earned him numerous honors at the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMT Music Awards. Among his most notable awards: Favorite Male Country Artist (AMAs 2018 and 2020) and Video of the Year for “Worldwide Beautiful” (ACM 2021). Brown has also appeared in numerous television shows, including “The Voice” and “9-1-1 Nashville.” Brown has achieved this success while often tying his artistry back to Georgia. He did a tribute to his state with “Bury Me in Georgia,” which is one of his biggest hits, in 2022. He released “Dear Georgia” in the same year, and he recorded his version of “Georgia On My Mind” in 2024.