News

A.M. ATL: Spocks and jocks

Plus: PFAS, remembrance
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
22 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Ironically, Labor Day weekend always seems like one of the busiest weekends of the year. A.M. ATL is going to take some time off to recover, so we’ll be back in your inbox Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Let’s get to it.

APALACHEE REMEMBRANCE DAY

Gov. Brian Kemp, Barrow County officials and victims' family members at Thursday's ceremony. (Ben Hendren/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp, Barrow County officials and victims' family members at Thursday's ceremony. (Ben Hendren/AJC)

Today is the second anniversary of the mass shooting at Apalachee High School, when a student opened fire and killed two other students and two teachers in 2024.

“Resiliency in our community runs deep,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Thursday. “What evil wanted was recognition. We won’t give that evil that. What we want is to remember Christian, Mason, Ms. Irimie and Coach Aspinwall.”

In July, the teenage shooter was sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty to his crimes. His father was also charged and sentenced; a rare instance of a parent being held accountable for their child’s violence.

The AJC’s recent Apalachee coverage:

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

PFAS AND YOU

Attendees hold their water test results during a 2025 town hall meeting in Chatsworth to discuss area water contamination. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Attendees hold their water test results during a 2025 town hall meeting in Chatsworth to discuss area water contamination. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

A study that could help regulators understand what companies are dumping toxic forever chemicals into America’s waterways has reportedly stalled under the Trump administration.

Why this matters to Georgia

Georgia is the epicenter of a very big PFAS offender: the carpet industry.

AJC’s investigative team recently published a whole series on high levels of PFAS flowing out of Dalton, Georgia, known as the Carpet Capital of the World.

Their work reveals the devastating effects of PFAS from carpet treatments, as well as the frustrating game of accountability hot potato between companies, state regulators, federal agencies and other interest groups.

🔎 AJC INVESTIGATION: Inside the toxic legacy of America’s carpet capital

AN AI NIGHTMARE

The news is definitely not always palatable, but I try to choose stories for A.M. ATL that pass the “cereal test.” (As in, they won’t make you queasy if you’re eating cereal.)

Unfortunately, this one doesn’t pass. But it’s still important.

An attorney for some of the victims says she’s glad the judge took the charges so seriously since AI-generated nightmares like this are “rapidly becoming a major issue.”

What’s being done in Georgia

🔎 READ MORE: The case began with a student speaking up

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is advising county election officials to continue existing procedures for absentee voting in light of the Trump administration’s looming plans to overhaul mail-in balloting.

✈️ Delta Air Lines is offering employees a $1,000 match of the federal contribution given to eligible Trump Accounts, the administration’s newly launched investment vehicle for children.

🏗️ Gas South Arena’s two-year, $175 million renovation is underway. Aside from a few weeks next summer, the Duluth arena will not shut down or stop hosting large events.

💍 Where are all the ‘lovely wives’? Senior political columnist Patricia Murphy looks at the curious case of missing spouses on the Georgia campaign trail.

SPORTS! DRAGON CON! SPORTS AND DRAGON CON!

Extremely common Dragon Con interaction. (John Spink/AJC)
Extremely common Dragon Con interaction. (John Spink/AJC)

What a weekend it will be. If it’s not football, it’s baseball. If it’s not baseball, it’s Dragon Con. And through it all, it’s going to be nastily, nastily hot. Spare a thought for everyone in a Stormtrooper suit.

Some highlights:

NEWS BITES

Who has the best fried chicken? The AJC put four contenders to the test

Oh, the joy of being an AJC staffer on food testing day.

Scientists studying cockroach milk win Ig Nobel Prize for quirky science

“So what do you do for work?” “Ummm ...”

British police try to track down theft of 70,000 pints’ worth of Guinness stout

This, after the big Pabst beer theft earlier this week? I smell tomfoolery.

Nvidia to spend $13 billion on open-source platform Hugging Face

Sometimes you have to say, “I don’t know what that means, and I don’t want to.”

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 4, 1988

Dooley opens 25th year with Georgia. Vince Dooley marks the start of his 25th season as University of Georgia football coach with Saturday’s opener against Tennessee. The Bulldogs presented him with a 28-17 victory over the Volunteers, Dooley’s 193rd career win.

Direct any and all “Go Dawgs” to Producer Nicole, a UGA grad.

ONE MORE THING

I would show you my Dragon Con costume, but like any other amateur cosplayer, I will be working on it until the very last minute. Hint: It has lots of feathers and googly eyes.

Heading to DCon? I’ll be there Saturday and Sunday — message me and let me know if you want to say hi!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.