News

A.M. ATL: Second act

Plus: Roller rink, attorneys
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
7 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! On my first day as your fill-in A.M. ATL host, I’d like to extend a special welcome to Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, the pandas who arrived via the “FedEx Panda Express” yesterday morning. I bet they were downright bamboo-zled to find themselves on a plane and now in Atlanta.

Let’s get to it.

ISO IDEAS

The closed campus could get a second act. (Courtesy of CBRE)
The closed campus could get a second act. (Courtesy of CBRE)

When I’m not moonlighting as a newsletter writer, I’m an education reporter — so I was very interested in this story from Zachary Hansen about the future of a now-closed high school in Roswell.

Districts across metro Atlanta are considering closing or already have closed schools thanks to declining student enrollment. I expect there will be more talks like this in the near future — maybe even in your neighborhood.

🔎 READ MORE: Shuttered high school in Roswell advertised for mixed-use redevelopment

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ROAD TRIP

The U.S. Marshals Service has started transferring pretrial detainees from a metro Atlanta facility to a South Georgia facility nearly 190 miles from the federal courthouse in Atlanta, in a move that federal judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys all oppose.

🔎 READ MORE: Plan to move detainees to South Georgia illogical, defense attorneys argue

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎥 A proposed tax credit for the struggling film industry could help jolt it back to life. A Georgia lawmaker is a co-sponsor of the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, which would create a credit for productions that spend at least $1 million and shoot 75% of their scenes in the U.S.

🔒 Fulton’s sheriff is in favor of buying Atlanta’s detention center. Sheriff Patrick Labat said conditions in the Rice Street jail are “harrowing.” Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens agreed to sell the detention center, but now elected officials have to approve the deal.

🐘 National Republican leaders are still backing U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ campaign for U.S. Senate. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who recently visited Atlanta to campaign for Collins, said the party is still putting resources into the race against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

RINK REVIVAL

On the rink. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
On the rink. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

The last local competition of the Atlanta Roller Derby’s season was this weekend, but the league has plenty of work ahead of it: trying to revitalize a legendary Decatur roller rink.

Golden Glide is open Thursday through Sunday if you’re feeling inspired to strap on some skates.

🔎 READ MORE: Atlanta Roller Derby tries to save legendary Decatur roller rink Golden Glide

NEWS BITES

‘Zombified’ CDC, hobbled by cuts, struggles to fulfill scientific mission

Spooky.

Crispy baked lemon pepper wings: 7 tips that work

Step one: Invite me over.

Walmart says it’s not using personal information to set prices as it expands digital shelf labels

This feels like the next logical step after the advent of self-checkout.

Teen now charged with murder in Smyrna dismemberment case; victim identified

The headline sadly says it all here.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 28, 1950

The Atlanta Constitution front page on Sept. 28, 1950.
The Atlanta Constitution front page on Sept. 28, 1950.

Ralph McGill: Left-handers are lucky. The gods have smiled on you. To have a son is wonderful and makes one aware of the infinite goodness and mercy of Heaven. But, to have him left-handed as well — then indeed have all the gods smiled on you and him. All the leprechauns and wee people whispered to him to use his left hand. They will never quit him.

Soak in legendary Atlanta journalist Ralph McGill’s advice to a worried mother with a left-handed son. (Fun fact: the word “sinister” comes from the Latin word indicating the left side. What’s the opposite of sinister? Dexter! Lots of interesting etymological threads to pull there.)

ONE MORE THING

Maybe above all else, I am a lover of air conditioning and the indoors — but I’ll be sitting outside to write to you for the rest of this week. A clear day with a high of 80 degrees is not to be wasted!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.