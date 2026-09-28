Shuttered high school in Roswell advertised for mixed-use redevelopment

The former Independence High School campus in Roswell is being advertised as a redevelopment opportunity. (Courtesy of CBRE)

What to do with a closed high school?

That’s the question Roswell officials are posing to the development community, seeking ideas for how to redevelop a recently shuttered one.

The city and its downtown development authority recently issued a request for proposals to gather redevelopment pitches for the former Independence High School at 791 Mimosa Blvd. The 5.4-acre campus is primed for mixed-use development, city officials said, adding that the school building and an adjacent teaching museum are prime candidates to be converted and preserved.

“We are seeking a development partner who understands both the significance of this site and its potential,” Trent McClure, chairman of the Roswell Downtown Development Authority, said in a news release. “We are looking for a partner who can honor Roswell’s history while creating an exceptional destination that contributes to the community for generations to come.”