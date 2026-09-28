Shuttered high school in Roswell advertised for mixed-use redevelopment

That’s the question Roswell officials are posing to the development community, seeking ideas for how to redevelop a recently shuttered one.
The city and its downtown development authority recently issued a request for proposals to gather redevelopment pitches for the former Independence High School at 791 Mimosa Blvd. The 5.4-acre campus is primed for mixed-use development, city officials said, adding that the school building and an adjacent teaching museum are prime candidates to be converted and preserved.
“We are seeking a development partner who understands both the significance of this site and its potential,” Trent McClure, chairman of the Roswell Downtown Development Authority, said in a news release. “We are looking for a partner who can honor Roswell’s history while creating an exceptional destination that contributes to the community for generations to come.”
The redevelopment process is being overseen by real estate services firm CBRE, including evaluating submissions.
Established in 1991, Independence High School was the area’s alternative high school, occupying former Milton High and Roswell public school facilities. In May, the Fulton County Board of Education decided to close the high school as part of its strategy to shift alternative school programs from dedicated buildings.
The campus also has direct access to Atlanta Street, which transitions into Roswell’s main downtown artery, Canton Street. The proximity to the urban core of downtown Roswell opens the doors to a variety of development options, the development authority said.
In seeking developers, the city listed multiple potential options — including residential, retail and restaurants, office, hospitality, civic and cultural uses, and public gathering spaces. But the request said the primary focus is pursuing a plan that advances “Roswell’s long-term economic development, placemaking and historic preservation objectives.”
The existing buildings are expected to be preserved and retrofitted into new uses within the mixed-use campus. Pedestrian connectivity and public spaces are also listed as a priority.
“The goal is to create a cohesive downtown experience that activates the property throughout the day and evening while generating lasting economic and community benefits for Roswell,” the news release said.