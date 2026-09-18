News

A.M. ATL: Bills, bills, bills

Plus: Sewage spill, Shaky Knees
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Anyone wanna go in together on buying a town? Much of the pretty rural Georgia hamlet of Gay is coming up for sale soon. The package deal includes 64 acres and lots of historic buildings and other cool stuff. It’s only $13.5 million! Whaddya say?

Let’s get to it.

WHO’S WATER BILL AND WHY ISN’T ANYONE PAYING HIM?

The Atlanta Hemphill Water Treatment Plant, which is an incredible place to visit by the way. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Atlanta Hemphill Water Treatment Plant, which is an incredible place to visit by the way. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta’s latest water audit has found customers owe more than $236 million in unpaid water bills. Unsurprisingly, City Council members are demanding to know how the Department of Watershed Management allowed it to happen.

Big fish, small payments

Several prominent and wealthy customers make up a good share of the unpaid amount, according to the audit.

Council members want the DWM to start cutting customers off to collect on what’s due.

“It would be a lot more collectible if you actually started cutting people’s water off,” said Dustin Hillis, who chairs Atlanta’s utilities committee. “Cause if I can’t have water, I’m calling to pay y’all right now.”

🔎 READ MORE: Why the water folks claim it isn’t that simple

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ANOTHER POLLUTION SPILL FROM THE ATLANTA AIRPORT

The control tower on the runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The control tower on the runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spilled an estimated 33,000 gallons of sewage into a wooded area next to Sullivan Creek this week. It’s the latest in a series of troubling spills originating at the airport in recent years.

Environmentalists are fed up

🔎 READ MORE: More about the latest spill

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💬 Georgia Democrats are decrying House Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to abruptly end the current U.S. House session until after November’s midterm elections. Leaders called the move “outrageous” and “desperate.” Johnson’s decision partially hinged on a surprise GOP-led effort to force a vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

🎥 Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry plans to relocate to Puerto Rico and spend less time in the city where he’s wielded so much influence. Perry’s namesake studio in southwest Atlanta won’t shutter or relocate, but the move still poses big questions for Atlanta’s media future.

🍁 In 2025, Georgia businesses exported $6.8 billion in goods to Canada. That makes the country, now pulled into a trade dispute with the Trump administration, one of the state’s most important customers. A former diplomat and U.S. ambassador breaks down what this means for local business.

WHERE ARE THE LADIES AT SHAKY KNEES?

(Marcie LaCerte for the AJC)
(Marcie LaCerte for the AJC)

Shaky Knees Music Festival, one of Atlanta’s many marquee music events, returns to Piedmont Park today through Sunday. (Please hydrate a lot, or more than your knees will be shaking.)

Top acts at the indie and rock fest this year include the Strokes, metro Atlanta band Cartel, Twenty One Pilots, Wu-Tang Clan and Gorillaz.

🎶 Follow live updates here

As cool as the lineup is, this is the ninth consecutive year the festival won’t have a female headliner.

🎸 READ MORE: Notable female Shaky Knees acts and why including women can’t just be a game of numbers

NEWS BITES

Who will start the next game? Give our Falcons QB Wheel of Destiny a spin

Even Matt Ryan’s on there. You never know!

The new fashion trend of ‘joyful dressing’

I am currently doing the opposite (wearing an AJC-branded sport polo).

A tip about a swerving van led police to 66,000 US silver coins in fraud case

C’mon people. If you’re going to load up your vehicle with millions in ill-gotten currency, you have to properly secure your load.

Food innovators are focusing on ‘mouthfeel’ as well as flavor as consumers crave crunchier, gooier, inventive foods

We need a new word for “mouthfeel” because even typing it makes me want to crawl out of my skin.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 18, 1976

Courts are beginning to remove stigma on cohabitation. American courts, responding to the sexual revolution, have begun to remove the stigma of judicial disapproval in some cases involving the increasing numbers of men and women living together while remaining unmarried.

This was only 50 years ago.

ONE MORE THING

Have y’all tried “peelable gummies”? I assume they’re part of the current mouthfeel (shudder) revolution in the snack food space. They sell mango versions at CVS that are as big as my fist and feel illegal to consume. The only way I can describe the texture is ... biological. And the flavor? Yeah, the flavor heard of a mango once and did its best.

Have a delicious weekend!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.