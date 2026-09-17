Burning Canada, Georgia’s best customer, is bad for U.S. business

As a former diplomat, I never thought I would see the day when Canada and Denmark are our enemies and China and Russia are our friends.

As a former diplomat, I never thought I would see the day when Canada and Denmark are our enemies and China and Russia are our friends.

By Charles Shapiro – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Charles Shapiro – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Let’s clear the air about the stalled trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada.

Nations don’t trade with each other. Businesses do.

Businesses seek to purchase and sell the best product at the best price, whether the vendor is down the road or across the border.

When Georgia pecans go to a grocery chain in Florida, it’s just called doing business. If the grocery chain is in Ontario, it becomes international trade.

Governments get involved when they impose taxes called tariffs on goods coming from another country. Japan protects rice farmers. The U.S. protects sugar and cotton farmers and steel and aluminum producers. Canada protects dairy farmers.