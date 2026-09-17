Atlanta airport spills an estimated 33,000 gallons of sewage near Sullivan Creek

The spill by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport occurred Wednesday at a sanitary sewer lift station near the west end of Runway 10-28. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Sullivan Creek is one of the tributaries of the Flint River, which provides water to more than 400,000 people downstream of the airport.

Sullivan Creek is one of the tributaries of the Flint River, which provides water to more than 400,000 people downstream of the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spilled an estimated 33,000 gallons of sanitary sewage into a wooded area next to Sullivan Creek, one of the Flint River’s tributaries, the airport announced Thursday.

The spill occurred Wednesday at a sanitary sewer lift station near the west end of Runway 10-28. A neutralizing agent was applied to the ground affected by the spill and lift station operations resumed about 90 minutes after the spill, according to the airport.

The cause of the spill is under investigation, downstream water quality is being monitored, and the airport said it “is working with state and local partners to mitigate the impact of the spill.”