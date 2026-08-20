A.M. ATL: Fire and brimstone

Morning, y’all! Has anyone else’s internet been cutting out a lot recently? My husband thinks it’s the heat. While there could be many reasons, I, of course, blame data centers.
Let’s get to it.
THE ‘SHUT UP’ HEARD ‘ROUND ATLANTA
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, seen here in June, recently told a constituent to "shut up" in the comment section of an Instagram post. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
A nice little social media post celebrating Atlanta’s Nature Gurlz devolved into a quagmire of aggression last week after Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, of all people, chimed in with some spicy language.
It’s become A Thing online, where people are debating social media manners.
What went down
Dickens shared a video of himself surprising the Nature Gurlz, a beloved group of women who meet up weekday mornings to bask in the great outdoors.
“In life, you gotta have a little fun,” Dickens said during the video, which was full of nice vibes.
“Have some fun by restoring Peachtree St’s pedestrian-centric design in downtown and by delivering what we voted for with extra sales taxes for Marta by getting Beltline rail done,” Jonathan Brimer, a Grant Park resident, wrote in the comments.
This is where things go off the rails.
“Shut up and respect our legacy black women residents that made this city that you get to enjoy freely,” Dickens replied. “We on the southside today.”
Oop!
Naturally, people didn’t take well to the mayor of a major city saying “shut up” to a constituent. Others accused Brimer of “hijacking” Dickens’ post and trying to steal the spotlight from the Nature Gurlz.
As someone who’s been on the receiving end of many grumpy non-sequiturs from readers over the years, I can sympathize with wanting to uncork a little verbal pop. Doesn’t mean it’s right! Just saying.
Ice cream used to be a luxury treat, and before ice cream cones, there was apparently a time when people would purchase “penny licks” of the stuff in glass jars. They’d lick the jar clean and hand it back to the vendor for the next customer, who’d fill it up again. Share to ruin a germophobe’s day.
Core sense memories were made that day, and none of them good.
ON THIS DATE
Aug. 20, 1999
Success story: Falcon off endangered list. The peregrine falcon, the world’s fastest bird once pushed to the brink of extinction in the United States, has recovered enough to be taken off the endangered species list. … The real savior, (Falcon experts) say, was the 1972 ban on the pesticide DDT.
Environmental policy saves animals, pass it on.
(Also I know there’s an Atlanta Falcons joke in here somewhere, but I can’t quite tackle it.)
ONE MORE THING
U.S. states have elected only three Black governors in our nation’s history. Three! All men. They are:
Wes Moore (current governor of Maryland)
Deval Patrick (governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015)
Douglas Wilder (governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1994)