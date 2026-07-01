Business How Atlanta commuters, employers are navigating World Cup traffic Atlanta companies are offering suggestions to keep their offices full and their employees engaged. A FIFA World Cup poster is placed inside the Five Points MARTA station on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Carson Bonner 59 minutes ago Share

Atlanta companies and commuters have adapted to the inevitable traffic and congestion of the World Cup, finding ways to keep business flowing smoothly while allowing their employees to experience a unique opportunity. Some employers have encouraged remote work. Others said employees should come into the office and experience what could be one of Atlanta’s most significant moments on the global stage. Transportation planners spent months warning that downtown streets, MARTA stations and major highways could experience significant disruptions on match days. To help businesses prepare, Georgia Commute Options encouraged employers to consider flexible schedules, transit use and remote work arrangements when possible.

Wednesday’s contest between England and Congo will be the sixth of eight scheduled Atlanta matches, with the remaining matches to come July 7 and July 15. Railroad Norfolk Southern has its headquarters in Midtown. In a statement, the company said it established workforce plans designed to maintain operations while giving employees flexibility during the tournament. “Hybrid employees are encouraged to work remotely on match days,” the company said. “Essential on-site employees will maintain schedules to support operations. Alternative commuting options are encouraged to help reduce congestion. We are coordinating across teams to ensure continued service reliability throughout the event period.” Fans head to Marta after the World Cup game in downtown Atlanta on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

The strategy reflects a broader effort among some employers to minimize traffic impacts while maintaining business continuity.

The federal government even loosened in-office requirements, with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management encouraging federal agencies to relax work-from-home restrictions in host cities during the World Cup. “Given the scale of the event, host cities may experience significant increases in traffic congestion and commuting delays,” the OPM said in a statement. But not everyone believes workers should stay home. Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said the tournament presents a unique opportunity for employees to participate in a global event taking place in their own city. “Metro Atlanta’s employers have a unique opportunity this summer. Keep your offices open,” Kirkpatrick said. “Encourage your teams to commute as usual by car or MARTA and let them experience a global moment happening across our region.” Rather than avoiding the crowds, Kirkpatrick said businesses should embrace the energy and excitement that the World Cup will bring.

“Quite honestly, I would say to every business: give your people the time and flexibility to engage, whether that’s FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park, activations happening in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta or just soaking in the energy of a city on the world stage,” Kirkpatrick said. “This summer is not the time to stay home.” GDOT State Traffic Engineer Samuel Harris addresses the press, explaining the traffic engineering efforts planned for the World Cup, including the use of additional personnel at the Incident Management Room in the Transportation Management Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Her comments reflect a growing belief among some civic and business leaders that the World Cup’s economic impact depends not only on visitors but also on local participation. During a recent news conference, Mayor Andre Dickens encouraged Atlantans to go into work, shop downtown and attend fan events. He said the more people that are downtown, the safer and more celebratory the atmosphere is. “Don’t take this as a moment to go on vacation for six weeks or to work from home for six weeks,” Dickens said. “We want you coming downtown, being active, enjoying this environment.”

Downtown Atlanta has spent years trying to rebuild office occupancy following the rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many companies have adopted hybrid schedules, employers and property owners have continued searching for ways to bring workers back into office towers. Some employers are celebrating the World Cup in the office or playing host to watch parties. Truist Bank, which has offices in downtown, tested its internet bandwidth to ensure it has the capacity to meet clients’ needs even if many employees are streaming matches. Southern Company, one of Atlanta’s largest employers and a FIFA World Cup host city supporter, planned to keep its offices operating throughout the tournament. “Like the extraordinary athletes who will take the pitch at Atlanta Stadium for the next four weeks, we’ve been preparing diligently for this historic occasion,” the company said in a statement. Southern Company and its utility subsidiaries will keep offices open, while front-line teams will be available around the clock to ensure reliable service.

“The energy you’ll see on the pitch deserves the same level of commitment that’s expected from Southern Company,” the statement said. Richard Tang, owner of Girl Diver, a Mediterranean restaurant at Madison Yards east of downtown, said he expected commuter traffic to be much worse than it is. He commutes to his restaurant each day from Johns Creek, and he anticipated much more traffic and more business. “I honestly wish we were slammed,” Tang said. “I wish it was a lot crazier. I feel like a lot of people stay predominantly downtown and nobody travels much further up.” Whether employees are working from home, riding MARTA or reporting to downtown offices, transportation experts say preparation is key. Georgia Commute Options encourages transit use and providing flexibility where possible. The organization warned traffic patterns could be unpredictable, particularly on match days and during major fan events.