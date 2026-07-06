Sports Egypt aims to continue historic World Cup run against Argentina The winner of Tuesday’s match in Atlanta will advance to the quarterfinals. Egypts players celebrate after their teammate Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the winning penalty during World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Australia and Egypt in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Friday, July 3, 2026. (Sam Hodde/AP)

By Amna Subhan – For the AJC 55 minutes ago Share

Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Egypt had only qualified three times. Each appearance had ended in a group stage exit — until now. The North African nation advanced past Group G as the second-place team behind Belgium. Then, in the round of 32, Egypt outlasted Australia in a penalty shootout to mark its place in the next round in Atlanta against Argentina on Tuesday at noon. “What we did today is unforgettable,” Egypt captain Mohamed Salah said in Arabic after the momentous win. “... Maybe this is the biggest accomplishment in this generation, and we hope that there is going to be something bigger in the future.”

The Pharaohs will take on No. 1 FIFA-ranked Argentina with a chance to do something fellow CAF team Cape Verde almost accomplished: take down the giant. Argentina, the reigning World Cup champion, survived Cape Verde 3-2 in the second period of extra time. It will be the first national team meeting between Salah and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, and it will come on the world’s biggest stage. This may be the final World Cup for one of the all-time greats for their countries. Messi, 39, has competed in six World Cups, but this is just Salah’s second. Salah is at a turning point in his career after leaving Liverpool in the Premier League after a nine-year stint. His future is up in the air, but as he eyes the final push of his career, he values the impact he’s made on his country’s people, particularly. “My dream is that when I look back, I have a good career path, and that people have learned from me and have enough hope to accomplish something good in life,” Salah said.

Salah leads Egypt’s World Cup campaign with two assists. Midfielder Emam Ashour has recorded a team-high two goals, and five total players have netted a goal.