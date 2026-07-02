Mercedes-Benz Stadium has caught the eye of the globe during this summer’s World Cup.
Make that “Atlanta Stadium,” as it’s known during the world’s biggest sporting event, because corporate sponsorships are removed from venue names during the tournament.
Aside from the name, the enjoyment of the amenities at the stadium is similar to what Falcons and Atlanta United fans have experienced in their visits.
And they have Arthur M. Blank to thank for it.
Blank’s AMB Group operates the retractable-roof stadium, which is owned by the state of Georgia and built at a cost of about $1.6 million. He’s been the catalyst for high-quality and affordable concessions since the stadium’s opening in 2017.
That experience was no different for England fans and journalists alike as the Three Lions mounted a late comeback and defeated Congo 2-1 in the round of 32 Wednesday.
Several English pundits marveled at the expansive air conditioning infrastructure inside the stadium. Fans who made the pricey trek across the pond turned their attention to the cost-friendly concessions options found inside Atlanta Stadium’s concourses.
“It’s, in my opinion, the best stadium on the planet,” said England fan Daniel Eaves, who previously spent time working in Atlanta. “It’s quite remarkable in its technology, but also its experience. The drinks and food at those prices are incredible, and we’ve met lots of England fans who are impressed with the experience.”
From the wraparound video board to the camera-lens-like roof, the average fan might feel as if they have entered a spaceship rather than Atlanta Stadium.
“It’s state of the art, to be fair,” Three Lions supporter Tim May said. “Again, there’s controversial aspects (of this World Cup). The hydration break itself, we’re not keen on that. But there’s no denying the stadium, the city here as well, it’s amazing.”
As May said, not everything about the first World Cup in North America in 32 years has been well received. Sky-high prices ruled out the opportunity to take in matches for some. The aforementioned introduction of hydration breaks sparked concerns of what Three Lions supporter Craig Obal termed the “Americanizing of the sport of football.”
After attending Wednesday’s match, Obal said that those concerns were moot.
“The atmosphere was absolutely incredible, and it shows the rest of the world America is up there with the elite when it comes to sports games,” Obal said.