Fans stand and cheer for England after the team defeated Congo 2-1 during a World Cup match in the round of 32 at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has caught the eye of the globe during this summer’s World Cup.

Make that “Atlanta Stadium,” as it’s known during the world’s biggest sporting event, because corporate sponsorships are removed from venue names during the tournament.

Aside from the name, the enjoyment of the amenities at the stadium is similar to what Falcons and Atlanta United fans have experienced in their visits.

And they have Arthur M. Blank to thank for it.

Blank’s AMB Group operates the retractable-roof stadium, which is owned by the state of Georgia and built at a cost of about $1.6 million. He’s been the catalyst for high-quality and affordable concessions since the stadium’s opening in 2017.