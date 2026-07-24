A.M. ATL: Zero to $1,000

Talk about Spaghetti Junction. (Courtesy of Thrillz Atlanta)
A new 50,000-square-foot indoor theme park is open for business. Thrillz Atlanta is sure to give your kids (and maybe you, too) a hit of adrenaline. Reporter Olivia Wakim has all the details, but here’s an overview:
What: A 35-foot slide, airbag obstacle courses, trampolines, a climbing wall, duckpin bowling, an arcade, ziplining, sports, carnival-style rides, virtual reality and more.
Where: Off Spaghetti Junction at 4280 Northeast Expressway.
Who: All ages, from toddlers to adults.
When: Starting yesterday, it’s open every day of the week.
How much: It varies depending on your age and when you go. You can buy ticket packages or a la carte entry to different attractions.
I don’t really like theme parks, but I love air conditioning, so I might have to check it out.
All those Odysseus cosplayers will just have to buy a regular ticket this year.
ON THIS DATE
July 24, 1993
Whew! Day camps seek cool ideas as heat zaps kids’ energy. With gallons of sunscreen, truckloads of ice and innovative hot-weather treats like upside-down sundaes, day camps are keeping thousands of kids cool in Hotlanta’s record-breaking temperatures. … The recipe: camper lies on back with mouth open wide. A friend plops in a scoop of camper’s favorite ice cream, drizzles chocolate sauce all over it and camper’s face — tops it with whipped cream. Gulp! It’s a sundae.
Now that’s what I call a Lazy Sundae.
ONE MORE THING
Before you head to the farmers market this weekend, check out our primer on how to pick the perfect peach. You want it to be soft but not mushy; firm with a little bit of give; round but not oddly shaped; yellow or red but definitely not dark green. Coincidentally, that’s also how I would describe the perfect throw pillow.
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