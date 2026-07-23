Atlanta’s Dragon Con suspends new eternal memberships for first time ever

Dragon Con, Atlanta’s largest pop culture convention, recently suspended its Eternals membership program for the first time in its 33-year history.
Until May, anyone willing to shell out $4,500 was guaranteed membership for life, meaning they did not have to pay for entry to the convention ever again.
The volunteer-driven nonprofit group said 20 people signed up for Eternals membership over the past year, which is typical.
But “projecting that forward,” a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “they believed the program was growing too fast.”
On a members-only Eternals Facebook page, Dragon Con noted that the Eternals program is not dead: “We will evaluate it in the future. This change will not impact our current eternal members.”
About 1,200 people have purchased Eternals memberships since the program launched in 1993 and approximately 600 of “The Eternals,” as they call themselves, attend the convention each year. Since about 75,000 people attend the popular five-day convention in downtown Atlanta each year, Eternals represent less than 1% of attendees.
The Dragon Con Eternal membership in 1993 cost a mere $250. It is now $4,500. (AJC file photo)
The 2025 benefits for Eternal membership at Dragon Con at a cost of $4,500. (Courtesy of DRAGPOMC)
The Eternals membership program, which cost just $250 in 1993, now provides more bragging rights than financial benefit unless someone comes back over multiple decades. In a few cases, attendees have purchased Eternals membership for their children.
“It’s a very special thing Dragon Con has offered, and I’ve always been very grateful for it,” said Zan Bowden, an Eternal who lives in Florida and spends significantly more in hotel, food and travel than the membership fee every year. “I never saw it as a return on investment but a way to contribute to a convention I love.”
Eternals can skip lines to pick up their VIP badges and can attend a special Thursday night party. But otherwise, Eternals do not receive special VIP treatment in terms of access to seats at popular panels or access to big-name celebrities.