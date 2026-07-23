Atlanta’s Dragon Con suspends new eternal memberships for first time ever

Organizers felt it was growing too quickly, even at $4,500 a pop.

Organizers felt it was growing too quickly, even at $4,500 a pop.

Dragon Con, Atlanta’s largest pop culture convention, recently suspended its Eternals membership program for the first time in its 33-year history.

Until May, anyone willing to shell out $4,500 was guaranteed membership for life, meaning they did not have to pay for entry to the convention ever again.

The volunteer-driven nonprofit group said 20 people signed up for Eternals membership over the past year, which is typical.

But “projecting that forward,” a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “they believed the program was growing too fast.”

On a members-only Eternals Facebook page, Dragon Con noted that the Eternals program is not dead: “We will evaluate it in the future. This change will not impact our current eternal members.”