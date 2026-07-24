Business $1,000 car payments are increasingly common, especially in Georgia One expert cautioned that qualifying for a large loan and being able to comfortably afford it are two different things. In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, file photograph, a long row of unsold 2019 Tacoma pickup trucks sits at a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colorado. (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Carson Bonner 1 hour ago Share

An increasingly high number of Georgia drivers are paying four figures a month just to keep their car payment current. A new analysis from LendingTree found 12% of Georgians with an active auto loan have at least one monthly payment of $1,000 or more, the fourth-highest share of any state. Only Texas, Alaska and Wyoming rank higher. Nationally, the number sits at 9.6% according to the report, which was based on roughly 180,000 anonymized credit reports from the fourth quarter of 2025. A $1,000 payment eats up 14% of the median household’s monthly income nationwide.

Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief consumer finance analyst, said the trend reflects both necessity and desire. “A $1,000 car payment is really, really high, but many Americans are clearly willing to take them on,” Schulz said in the report. What’s driving high car payments Schulz, in an interview, said Georgia’s ranking comes down to a mix of factors rather than any single cause. Part of it is simply buyers with money to spend choosing to spend it. “Some of it is certainly just kind of ego. You know, I can afford this, so I’m going to get this big truck or SUV,” Schulz said. “In states like Georgia, there’s a lot of open space, and a lot of places that you can’t get around without a vehicle, so that plays into it too.”

Credit also plays a bigger role than many buyers realize, Schulz said. Georgia tends to rank near the bottom nationally for average credit scores even though its income levels sit closer to the middle of the pack, and that gap can push monthly payments higher for buyers who don’t qualify for the best interest rates.

“If you have a low credit score and you want to buy yourself a really nice car, the rate that you get might be high enough to push that monthly payment up significantly higher than it might be for some other folks,” he said. On the other hand, it’s also true that the better a borrower’s credit, the more likely they are to carry one of these high payments. Among people with super-prime credit scores of 720 or above nationally, 11.4% have a $1,000-plus monthly payment. Schulz cautioned that qualifying for a large loan and being able to comfortably afford it are two different things. “Just because someone will lend you money doesn’t mean that you should take it or that you can afford it,” he said. Separate pricing data released this month by Kelley Blue Book showed why so many buyers are stretching their budgets in the first place. The average transaction price for a new vehicle nationwide was $49,758 in June, up less than 1% from a year earlier, as buyers increasingly gravitated toward cheaper vehicles to keep costs down. Kelley Blue Book is part of the automotive division of Cox Enterprises, which also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2026 Venue. A subcompact SUV, the Venue is a bit of a "no-frills" vehicle, but it's affordable and works well for daily transportation. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP) Subcompact SUVs, with an average price around $31,000, saw sales climb more than 23% year over year, helping hold down the overall industry average even as prices in most individual segments continued to rise. Electric vehicles told a different story. The average price paid for a new EV was $56,238 in June, down 4.5% from a year earlier and the sixth straight month of year-over-year declines. Can’t afford your loan payments? For Georgians already locked into a payment they can’t comfortably manage, Schulz said timing matters more than almost anything else. “The sooner you can reach out to your lender to let them know that you’re struggling, the better,” he said, noting that lenders are far more willing to work with a borrower who flags a problem early than one who has already missed several payments. Credit counselors can also help, he said, and refinancing may be an option for borrowers with decent credit who are far enough along in their loan.