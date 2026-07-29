News A.M. ATL: Shipping shape Plus: Shooter sentencing, river health

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! My husband told me the other day, “It just looks like it’s hot out.” Neither of us could explain it, but he was totally right. Let’s get to it. LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR APALACHEE SHOOTER Colt Gray stands to be handcuffed following his sentencing at the Barrow County Superior Court. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “You wrote, ‘I want to make history. I want people to remember the pain I caused.’ And there you succeeded. You studied that pain when you studied the trials of your profane idols.” That’s what Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm said as he handed down a life sentence without parole yesterday to Apalachee shooter Colt Gray. Gray, now 16, pleaded guilty last week to all 55 counts related to the September 2024 attack that left four dead and several others wounded at a high school near Winder.

His admission paved the way for a life sentence for murder, but defense attorneys argued for leniency, saying he could possibly improve as a person.

In response, Primm and prosecuting attorneys cited Gray’s writings and an obsession with crime, violence and school shootings that didn’t abate after the attack.

Testimony during the three-day hearing revealed Gray’s mother, Marcee Gray, helped fuel this obsession and even acted as a go-between to get photos and writings posted to online crime message boards after Gray’s arrest.

“I’m being compared with the big dogs,” he told his mother in a phone call, just two months after the shooting.

🔎 READ MORE: Shooter’s mother read him online praise for his actions while he was in jail Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. HOT PORT SUMMER This summer's hottest club is the Port of Savannah. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC) Georgia’s ports are enjoying a strong summer, even though it’s usually a slower season for shipping.

Terminals typically see a slump in June, July and August in the time between when back-to-school goods move through the port and the start of the holiday gift cargo season.

Right now, they’re also facing trade uncertainty and the complications of war.

However, nearly half a million container units moved through the authority’s Savannah terminals in June. That was enough to erase a year-over-year deficit in volume.

Early data suggests Georgia’s share of U.S. cargo will climb from 10.5% to 10.7% when FY2026 numbers release in September.

While Georgia Ports Authority is pleased at the upturn, all the economic and global uncertainty has led to guarded predictions for the future.

🔎 READ MORE: What shipping experts are concerned and hopeful about CHEMICAL SPILL LED TO FISH KILL, STATE SAYS A chemical spill at the city of Atlanta’s South River Water Reclamation Center led to the death of some 1,250 fish in the city’s South River near Constitution Lakes Park. To be clear, this isn’t the really big fish kill that happened in the Chattahoochee River a few weeks earlier. But the state’s findings contradict the city’s explanation.

The watershed department, days after the June 27 incident, said the chemical spill at the South River facility did not cause the fish kill.

The state’s Wildlife Resources Division said water quality patterns, a documented chemical spill and the stormwater pathway between the city’s facility and the South River point to watershed management being at fault. Now is as good a time as any to give a shoutout to all the professionals who try to keep Georgia’s waterways safe and investigate these kinds of incidents. Maybe things like fish kills don’t always affect our day-to-day lives, but they affect our watersheds, wildlife, environmental health and communities, and we appreciate everyone who keeps watch over it all.

THE HISTORY OF CABBAGETOWN, IN PICTURES "Champ" from the exhibition "Cabbagetown '76: The Photographs of Barbara McKenzie," opens Friday at the Cabbagetown Community Center. (Courtesy of Chunklet Music Preservation Project) Nestled between the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail and the Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts, Cabbagetown today is one of the city’s most sought-after intown neighborhoods, known for its refurbished bungalows, cottages, retail shops and community spaces. The historic neighborhood has come a long way from its origins as a mill town established in 1881 to house serve laborers, many of them from the Appalachian region, who worked at the Fulton Bag & Cotton Mills, the South’s first textile processing facility.

When the mill closed in 1977, Cabbagetown entered a period of decline as many workers and their families moved away in search of jobs elsewhere, leaving behind a sizable number of original mill residents, empty houses and vacant buildings.

In the 1980s, drawn by affordable rents and the neighborhood’s convenient location, young artists, especially musicians, began moving into Cabbagetown. Before long, the neighborhood became a proving ground and creative hub for an eclectic music scene whose influence continues to ripple through Atlanta today. “Cabbagetown ’76: The Photographs of Barbara McKenzie” showcases never-before-seen images documenting Cabbagetown residents and their surroundings during the pivotal period between the mill town’s decline and the early stages of gentrification. Presented by the Chunklet Music Preservation Project, the exhibition opens Friday and runs through Aug. 30 at the Cabbagetown Community Center. 📷 READ MORE: How the nonprofit brought McKenzie’s photos out of obscurity