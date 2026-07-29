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A.M. ATL: Shipping shape

Plus: Shooter sentencing, river health
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! My husband told me the other day, “It just looks like it’s hot out.” Neither of us could explain it, but he was totally right.

Let’s get to it.

LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR APALACHEE SHOOTER

Colt Gray stands to be handcuffed following his sentencing at the Barrow County Superior Court. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Colt Gray stands to be handcuffed following his sentencing at the Barrow County Superior Court. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

“You wrote, ‘I want to make history. I want people to remember the pain I caused.’ And there you succeeded. You studied that pain when you studied the trials of your profane idols.”

That’s what Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm said as he handed down a life sentence without parole yesterday to Apalachee shooter Colt Gray.

🔎 READ MORE: Shooter’s mother read him online praise for his actions while he was in jail

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HOT PORT SUMMER

This summer's hottest club is the Port of Savannah. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)
This summer's hottest club is the Port of Savannah. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

Georgia’s ports are enjoying a strong summer, even though it’s usually a slower season for shipping.

🔎 READ MORE: What shipping experts are concerned and hopeful about

CHEMICAL SPILL LED TO FISH KILL, STATE SAYS

A chemical spill at the city of Atlanta’s South River Water Reclamation Center led to the death of some 1,250 fish in the city’s South River near Constitution Lakes Park.

Now is as good a time as any to give a shoutout to all the professionals who try to keep Georgia’s waterways safe and investigate these kinds of incidents.

Maybe things like fish kills don’t always affect our day-to-day lives, but they affect our watersheds, wildlife, environmental health and communities, and we appreciate everyone who keeps watch over it all.

🔎 READ MORE: What the city has said in response

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🥤 Coca-Cola says it scored big from the World Cup. The Atlanta beverage giant says tournament-related sales led to its biggest growth boost in years.

🤖 Workplaces are looking for cheaper AI as costs rise without similar spikes in productivity. Wow. No one could have seen this coming.

💰 Rick Jackson unveiled an $87 million ad campaign targeting his opponent for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Also mentioned in his initial messaging (favorably!): Bottoms’ successor and current Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

THE HISTORY OF CABBAGETOWN, IN PICTURES

"Champ" from the exhibition "Cabbagetown '76: The Photographs of Barbara McKenzie," opens Friday at the Cabbagetown Community Center. (Courtesy of Chunklet Music Preservation Project)
"Champ" from the exhibition "Cabbagetown '76: The Photographs of Barbara McKenzie," opens Friday at the Cabbagetown Community Center. (Courtesy of Chunklet Music Preservation Project)

Nestled between the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail and the Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts, Cabbagetown today is one of the city’s most sought-after intown neighborhoods, known for its refurbished bungalows, cottages, retail shops and community spaces.

“Cabbagetown ’76: The Photographs of Barbara McKenzie” showcases never-before-seen images documenting Cabbagetown residents and their surroundings during the pivotal period between the mill town’s decline and the early stages of gentrification. Presented by the Chunklet Music Preservation Project, the exhibition opens Friday and runs through Aug. 30 at the Cabbagetown Community Center.

📷 READ MORE: How the nonprofit brought McKenzie’s photos out of obscurity

NEWS BITES

eBay agrees to pay $50 million to journalist couple who were sent cockroaches, a bloody pig mask and a funeral wreath among other threats

I was not ready for the plot twist in this story: The senders were former eBay employees.

Atlanta Falcons training camp begins today. Here’s what to know

To those counting down the days like it’s Christmas, the Falcons’ regular season begins Sept. 13.

Do you toss food past the date on the label? Experts say it’s often a waste

Does it smell weird? Does it feel weird? Nope? Into the mouth it goes. (Unless it’s milk or chicken. Not taking any chances there.)

ON THIS DATE

July 29, 1936

Journal’s weather reporter seeks surcease, finds storm. The Atlanta Journal’s weather reporter went to Florida to spend a quiet vacation away from the elements — and on the very first day a tropical storm jumped up and slapped him in the face. Tired of writing stories about a long chain of weather occurrences which included a million-dollar ice storm in Atlanta, spring floods, a devastating tornado, a record-breaking drought and blistering heat waves, the reporter arrived at Miami Beach prepared to relax and forget all about the weather, but fate decreed a postman’s holiday.

I can’t be sure, but one has to assume the writer here, Harry Wilensky, was also the “Journal man” whose vacation went so awry. At least, I like to hope so, because that means this article was written out of pure spite.

ONE MORE THING

surcease (n): a temporary respite or end

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.