Atlanta Falcons Falcons arrive for training camp, eager to ‘get it booming’ The Falcons begin camp practices Wednesday. Veteran kicker Nick Folk, 41, speaks with reporters at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, before the team's first practice of training camp Wednesday. (Charles Odum/AP)

By Daniel Flick 18 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Nick Folk is no stranger to these days. The Falcons’ 41-year-old kicker, who’s entering his 19th NFL season, has seen many training camp arrivals and has no nervousness or anxieties. This, Folk says, is the precursor for the happiest time of the year. “I tell everyone there’s nothing like playing on Sundays,” Folk said Tuesday. “Being in front of people, being in front of your fans and playing — there’s nothing like it. So, training camp’s the start of that, and I’m just excited to get rolling.” The Falcons’ veterans pulled into the team’s facilities Tuesday in Flowery Branch before training camp starts Wednesday. Their personal offseason workout programs are over. Their roommate assignments for the dorms are locked. One month of work — practices, meetings and NFL exhibition games — awaits.

“I hate waiting, bro,” defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus said. “You do a lot of training, no pads. I’m excited to put the pads back on, man. Get it booming.” Dorlus is also excited for the fights. Wait, fights? The Falcons had plenty of them last year, and they often come with negative connotations this time of year. There are downsides to fights, Dorlus said. But those moments show plenty of positives, too. To Dorlus, intensity is a central component to a productive camp, and when tempers flare, there’s an underlying message about a team’s wiring he deems beneficial.

“It’s a good and bad sign,” Dorlus said, “but in my opinion, it’s a good sign that we got guys who want to compete, we got guys who want to go win games. So, that’s what I’m excited about.”

Getting through training camp healthy is perhaps the biggest goal for the Falcons this fall. Last year, the team lost starting left tackle Kaleb McGary to a knee injury in late August, while his backup, Storm Norton, was also unavailable. In 2024, outside linebacker Bralen Trice and safety DeMarcco Hellams both suffered what proved to be season-ending injuries in the preseason opener. The Falcons expect to battle significant heat — a training camp staple — over the next month. Survival, Folk said, comes down to hydration. “As long as we kind of stay hydrated, you can kind of make it through,” Folk said. “The NFL and teams have all the rules that you have to follow protocol for heat index and all that. So, the trainers, everyone will have a good plan in place, and I’m sure the coaches will as well to make sure everyone’s safe. “I think that’s kind of the No. 1 priority in training camp. Get out safe, get out healthy.”

Training camp also serves as a time to build chemistry. Players live in dorms, within their own community, just off the edge of the Falcons’ practice field. It’s like a throwback to college. For the next several weeks, the Falcons only have themselves. It’s a chance to get closer and build on the quality of their locker room, one that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said during minicamp was one of the best he’s been in. “On the field, stuff will kind of take care of itself,” Folk said, “but being in a good locker room, being good teammates, I think that’s a big part of training camp.” The Falcons, who are eight seasons removed from their last playoff appearance, are optimistic about turning the page in their first season under coach Kevin Stefanski. They won’t fully know how good they can be, Dorlus said, until the regular season starts Sept. 13 in Pittsburgh. But the next month is an important piece to the foundation. Intensity, health and comfort level are the nutrients within the soil. Now, the Falcons get to work — with an excited anticipation to see whether their flower blossoms.