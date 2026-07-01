News

A.M. ATL: Screening for screens

Plus: World Cup day, new laws
By
12 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Welcome to July. Can you believe the year is half over? Pretty soon, we’ll experience that vertiginous feeling of walking into a store stocked with fall merchandise while it’s still 90 degrees outside. Decorative pumpkins cause real emotional damage if spotted before the Fourth of July.

Let’s get to it.

A SUMMIT ON SCREEN TIME

During the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts rushed to provide laptops and tablets so students could complete assignments and attend virtual classes. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
During the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts rushed to provide laptops and tablets so students could complete assignments and attend virtual classes. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Atlanta Public Schools held a town hall last night to discuss limiting how much time students spend on screens in classrooms.

Here’s the interesting part: The conversation isn’t about personal cellphones or tablets. It’s focused on screens provided by the school or district.

🔎 READ MORE: Why one parent and board member is concerned for kids’ minds

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

RUSH DELIVERY, ON ANOTHER LEVEL

Atlanta is the busiest location for DASH and Delta Cargo. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta is the busiest location for DASH and Delta Cargo. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Do you know what’s in the cargo hold of your Delta flight? Sometimes, ignorance is bliss. After all, it could be live organ donations. (Or, if you were on a specific Delta flight in late November of 2020, my recently deceased grandmother, headed to her burial. I trust she didn’t cause any problems.)

More likely, it’s something less biological but similarly urgent: a lost passport or a critical part for another airplane.

🔎 READ MORE: How Delta DASH is still unique among airlines

NEW STATE LAWS BEGIN TODAY

More than 350 bills passed into law during this year’s Georgia legislative session. Many of them go into effect today. Here are some of the biggest changes:

🔎 READ MORE: Budget lines, service dogs and religious ceremonies are at the center of other new laws

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ The Supreme Court upheld the tenet of birthright citizenship, rejecting the Trump administration’s attempt to end the constitutionally protected right. Georgia politicians and newsmakers sound off on the decision.

An interesting rhetorical detail: The above article features several characterizations of birthright citizenship that show how divergent people’s conception of the issue can be.

🏥 Children’s Healthcare generates $6 billion a year in economic output for Georgia, according to a new impact report from Georgia Tech. That’s an increase of 65% over 10 years for the Atlanta-based health system.

IT’S WORLD CUP DAY AGAIN IN ATLANTA

DR Congo midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy (8) celebrates a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan during a FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) last Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
DR Congo midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy (8) celebrates a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan during a FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) last Saturday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Whew, the World Cup games are coming fast and furious now!

England takes on the Democratic Republic of Congo today at 12 p.m. ET downtown.

Other favorites of the English crew: “Wonderwall” and, improbably, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Please don’t teach them “Cotton Eye Joe.” We may not survive.

NEWS BITES

Filmmaker Pierre Coffin, voice of the Minions, says he finally understands the ‘melody’ of the yellow henchmen’s dialect

You know what your day needs? A good account of a French Indonesian animator expertly discussing Minion linguistics. You’re welcome.

How to stay cool in a heat wave even without air conditioning

Don’t move around a lot. That’ll do it.

Porsche sports cars inspired by ‘Toy Story 5′ net millions for charity

Porsche and “Toy Story” may seem like strange bedfellows, but these cars are unironically rad.

ON THIS DATE

July 1, 1983

For safer July 4th, beware of illegal fireworks. As holiday celebrants take off for an extended weekend, officials are warning them to beware of potentially deadly encounters: illegal firecrackers and traffic accidents. … The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which regulates the safety of fireworks and numerous other products, said “bootlegged” M80s, M100s and M1000s made at illegal operations may be offered for sale.

What’s the most unsafe thing you can describe in two words? “Illegal fireworks” has to be up there.

ONE MORE THING

At least one erudite A.M. ATL family member would have pointed this out, so I’ll scoop them: Did you know “Cotton Eye Joe,” the frenetic radio version we’re all familiar with, was actually made by a Swedish Eurodance group? And that they were called Rednex? Lots to unpack there!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.