What songs might Atlanta hear in England’s knockout World Cup match?
England takes on Congo Wednesday.
England fans react after the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
By Amna Subhan – For the AJC
43 minutes ago
“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver has swept U.S. men’s national team fans so far in the 2026 World Cup. Fans sang the 1971 anthem in unison after the USMNT topped Australia 2-0, perhaps becoming a new tradition for soccer fans.
Meanwhile, singing anthems at England national team matches is nothing new for English supporters. There are so many renditions that it can be hard to keep up with.
Here are just a few songs Atlanta might hear when England faces Congo on Wednesday in the round of 32.
“Wonderwall,” Oasis (1995)
After England’s win against Croatia in its World Cup opener, English fans serenaded the team with the Oasis Britpop song, “Wonderwall.” Then the crowd sang it again after the national team finished atop Group L. The players, including England’s new all-time goal scorer Harry Kane, appeared emotional taking in the scene.
While some songs date back generations, this has become a new addition to this World Cup, going viral on social media. The “You’re gonna be the one that saves me” chorus is quickly becoming a part of the English football zeitgeist.
“Hey Jude,” the Beatles (1968)
If England’s young star Jude Bellingham performs well, expect to hear the Beatles’ classic song, “Hey Jude.”
The 23-year-old midfielder has recorded two goals and one assist in this tournament, continuing a breakout run from the 2022 World Cup, where he scored one goal in England’s march to the quarterfinal.
Bellingham scored the first goal in England’s final World Cup group game. Afterward, he was interviewed on the Fox broadcast, and the conversation ended as the fans began to sing.
“I think they’re playing your song,” the Fox broadcaster said.
Bellingham responded, “I think so, I better go.”
“Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond (1969)
The Neil Diamond classic is often heard at Boston Red Sox games, but since the 2020 Euros, England national fans have adopted the American soft rock song.
It first played when England beat Germany in the 2020 tournament — played in 2021 because of COVID-19 — and it caught on quickly. The Coldstream Guards, who protect Buckingham Palace, played it ahead of the semifinals, and fans sang it throughout the tournament as England made its first major final since 1966.
“Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home),” Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds (1996)
It would not be an England national team game without an “It’s coming home” sign or the anthem.
The song was created by two British comedians along with band Lightning Seeds ahead of the 1996 Euros, and it’s become a mainstay in English football culture ever since.
The satirical chant, “Everyone seems to know the score, they’ve seen it all before. ... That England’s gonna throw it away, gonna blow it away,” pokes fun at England’s hope of winning a title which the Three Lions haven’t won since 1966.