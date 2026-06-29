What songs might Atlanta hear in England’s knockout World Cup match?

England fans react after the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and England in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver has swept U.S. men’s national team fans so far in the 2026 World Cup. Fans sang the 1971 anthem in unison after the USMNT topped Australia 2-0, perhaps becoming a new tradition for soccer fans.

Meanwhile, singing anthems at England national team matches is nothing new for English supporters. There are so many renditions that it can be hard to keep up with.

Here are just a few songs Atlanta might hear when England faces Congo on Wednesday in the round of 32.

“Wonderwall,” Oasis (1995)

After England’s win against Croatia in its World Cup opener, English fans serenaded the team with the Oasis Britpop song, “Wonderwall.” Then the crowd sang it again after the national team finished atop Group L. The players, including England’s new all-time goal scorer Harry Kane, appeared emotional taking in the scene.