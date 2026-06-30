Business Porsche sportscars inspired by ‘Toy Story 5′ net millions for charity Described as a collector and philanthropist, the anonymous buyer will donate $1 million to three separate organizations. The Buzz Lightyear-inspired 911 GT3 RS features a white, green and purple color scheme, a rear wing echoing the character's signature “wings" and custom “Lightyear” tires. (Courtesy of Porsche Cars North America)

By Savannah Sicurella 22 minutes ago Share

A trio of one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 sports cars inspired by characters in Pixar’s “Toy Story” franchise sold for $3 million, with the proceeds going to three nonprofit organizations helping children and people in need. Porsche Cars North America, which has its headquarters and a test track near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, announced Tuesday that an anonymous buyer acquired all three vehicles, which were modeled after Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie. Described as a Porsche collector and philanthropist, the buyer will donate $1 million each to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross and the Starlight Children’s Foundation, according to a news release.

The Woody-inspired Porsche 911 Carrera T has a denim-like paint finish mimicking the wear of his jeans and a vintage-inspired leather interior. (Courtesy of Porsche Cars North America) Porsche announced the charitable initiative in April and unveiled the cars at the Los Angeles premiere of “Toy Story 5.” They were produced by Porsche’s custom design department out of Zuffenhausen, Germany. Called Sonderwunch, which means “special wish” in German, the department produces unique cars built to the exact vision of its creator. “This collaboration was always about more than extraordinary cars, it was also about creating meaningful opportunities to give back to our communities,” Timo Resch, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a statement. This is not the first collaboration between Porsche and Pixar. In 2022, Porsche produced a vehicle inspired by the fictional 911 Carrera in the “Cars” franchise. It was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s for $3.6 million, with the proceeds going toward the nonprofit Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, an organization supporting refugees.

Each car represents a different model in the 911 series. The Buzz Lightyear-inspired 911 is a GT3 RS. Jessie’s 911 is a Targa 4 GTS. Woody’s is a 911 Carrera T.