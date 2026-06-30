Georgia News Georgia stakeholders cheer Supreme Court upholding birthright citizenship Analysts say a decision in favor of the Trump administration could have upended Georgia’s economy. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Trump v. Barbara on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, that the executive order ending birthright citizenship that President Donald Trump signed on the first day of his second term was unconstitutional. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Georgia-based immigrant advocacy organizations and their allies sighed in relief Tuesday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt from the Trump administration to end the country’s long-standing guarantee of birthright citizenship. But some raised concerns about the future given how narrowly the case was decided. In the decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the divided court determined that an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on the first day of his second term was unconstitutional. The order had declared that children born in the U.S. to parents who are undocumented or in the country legally but temporarily were not American citizens.

John Roberts, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court — pictured speaking to the Georgetown Law School graduating class in May 2025 — wrote the decision announced Tuesday that said an executive order signed by President Donald Trump striking down birthright citizenship was unconstitutional. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) Trump had sought to topple a long-standing legal precedent, stretching back to the ratification of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution after the Civil War, of granting automatic citizenship to almost every baby born in the country — regardless of the immigration status of his or her parents. Advocates had warned of major impacts to rapidly diversifying Georgia had justices sided with the president. “The Court decided that citizenship is decided by the Constitution, not by who is in the White House,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund, a philanthropic and nonpartisan service organization.

But Pedraza also noted that only five of the nine justices had signed onto the majority opinion, despite a more than century-old consensus about the intent behind the 14th Amendment protections. A sixth justice, Brett Kavanaugh, backed the majority opinion but also agreed with dissenters that the executive order didn’t violate the Constitution, which some legal analysts noted could allow Congress to limit birthright citizenship in the future.

Gigi Pedraza, executive director and founder of Latino Community Fund Georgia — pictured speaking in front of the Georgia State Capitol in March 2025 — said she worried that Justice Brett Kavanaugh siding with the dissenters who said President Donald Trump's executive order didn’t violate the Constitution "left the door open to potential exceptions" in the future. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) “Judge Kavanaugh’s opinion left the door open to potential exceptions, and for Latinos — one of the fastest-growing, youngest and the most economically active in Georgia — it could mean a whole new chapter in our journey towards inclusiveness and belonging,” Pedraza said. “This is really an important distinction.” It didn’t take Trump long to respond on his Truth Social account, saying the decision was “too bad for our Country” and urged Congress to pass legislation to curtail the practice. “No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship,” the post says. Trump has maintained that birthright citizenship is a “magnet for illegal immigration” and “birth tourism,” where people arrange to come to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have American citizenship.

None of Georgia’s top Republican officeholders immediately responded to the decision. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, said Tuesday that justices were “allowing our Constitution to be abused by non-American parents, including illegal immigrants, having children in the U.S. solely for that child to gain citizenship.” “Birth tourism is a scam that harms honest citizens and takes advantage of the freest and most generous nation on Earth,” he said. “We must now look for legislative avenues to correct this wrong.” Rick Jackson, the GOP nominee for governor, declined to comment. A representative for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The AJC has also reached out to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms. Martin Luther King III — pictured speaking at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights earlier this month — and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, said in a joint statement about Tuesday's Supreme Court decision: “This is not simply a legal victory, but a rejection of a dangerous effort to redraw the boundaries of citizenship and belonging in America." (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Martin Luther King III, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s eldest son, and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, cheered the decision for upholding “a promise of equal belonging that is fundamental to our democracy.”

“This is not simply a legal victory, but a rejection of a dangerous effort to redraw the boundaries of citizenship and belonging in America,” they said in a joint statement. Georgia impacts could have been massive Nationally, the decision is expected to affect more than 250,000 babies born in the U.S. each year, according to The Associated Press. Roughly 479,000 undocumented people lived in Georgia as of mid-2023, according to a recent estimate by the Migration Policy Institute. It was the nation’s sixth-largest population of unauthorized immigrants. Georgia’s population of undocumented people increased by more than 45% since 2018, the nonpartisan think tank said. The institute estimated that more than one-third of the country’s unauthorized immigrants were born in Mexico, and a majority have lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years. Cynthia Neal Spence, an associate professor of sociology at Spelman College, said there could have been massive implications for Georgia’s economy had the court overturned birthright citizenship.

Cynthia Neal Spence, an associate professor of sociology at Spelman College, said there could have been massive implications for Georgia’s economy had the court overturned birthright citizenship. (Courtesy of Spelman College) “If this decision had, in fact, gone the way of the president, it would have certainly placed our state economy in a vulnerable position because we are so dependent upon immigrant labor,” said Spence, adding that there would have been a “mass exodus” of Georgia’s farmworkers and that a new subclass of “stateless individuals” would have been created. The consequences would have stretched far beyond the rural parts of the state, according to Charles Kuck, an Atlanta-based immigration attorney. “There are vast swaths of citified Georgia where this is just as big an issue as it is down in the Vidalia onion fields,” Kuck said. “Just walk into any restaurant kitchen in metro Atlanta and you will see what I’m telling you is true.” Groups representing South Asian immigrants in Georgia also applauded the ruling. The executive order, had it been upheld, targeted holders of H-1B visas for skilled workers, over 70% of whom come from India.

Indians are Georgia’s second-largest immigrant group. The South Asian Bar Association of Georgia said it was “heartened” by the ruling and that the principle of birthright citizenship “should never have been in doubt.” “Over the past few decades, Georgia has become home to a rapidly growing South Asian immigrant community who have built families, careers, and lasting ties across our state,” the group said in a statement. “For many, the promise of birthright citizenship has been an essential pathway to the American Dream. “This decision provides reassurance to members of our community and reinforces the constitutional principles that have long defined our nation.” Feeling `reassured’ Emily Espino, 20, said she feels “reassured” by Tuesday’s ruling.

Espino’s mother left her family and small, rural home in Mexico for Georgia at the age of 19, in search of work and better economic opportunities. Three decades later, she’s an entrepreneur who raised three daughters, with Espino now at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton with dreams of going into wildlife biology. “As a child of an immigrant, I got birthright citizenship,” Espino said. “The way that the executive order was written, if I had been born today and that executive order still stood I wouldn’t be a citizen. That’s definitely a very scary thought because a lot of stuff is tied to citizenship, like going to college.” Being roughly the same age as her mother when she ventured to the U.S., Espino said she couldn’t imagine making that trip herself. “I’m just going to keep making the most of my life, especially with all the privileges that citizenship has given me,” said Espino, who is also an activist with the advocacy organization We Are Casa. “I’m going to get that degree, and then I’m going to keep working. When I graduate, I’m going to get a good job.” A group prays outside of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, ahead of the court's ruling on whether transgender girls and women can play on school athletic teams. Tuesday was the last day of the court's session, and several rulings were expected to be handed down. (Jose Luis Magana/AP) The decision came on the final day of the Supreme Court’s term, and less than a week after the court’s conservative majority handed the president two major victories on immigration policy. The justices allowed the Trump administration to turn away migrants seeking asylum along the U.S.-Mexico border and to end a program providing temporary humanitarian protections for Haitians and Syrians.