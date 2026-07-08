News

A.M. ATL: It’s a no from me

Plus: Shipping containers, sad sports
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Birds get so angry at each other. Sometimes I swear I’m overhearing a lecture at the feeders. What can they possibly be so upset about? What capacity do birds have for interpersonal dramatics? Probably not the best pre-coffee thoughts.

Let’s get to it.

DOJ CAN’T HAVE PERSONAL INFO OF FULTON ELECTION WORKERS

Election workers wait for ballots to arrive at the Fulton County Election Center during the 2026 Georgia primary elections. (Bob Andres for the AJC)
Election workers wait for ballots to arrive at the Fulton County Election Center during the 2026 Georgia primary elections. (Bob Andres for the AJC)

A federal judge rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s attempt to obtain the identities and personal information of thousands of 2020 Fulton County election workers.

🔎 READ MORE: Judge says people should be ‘concerned’ about DOJ’s actions

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NO-GO FOR OFF-GRID DATA CENTER BOOSTER

A “pop-up” power plant built to supply a Georgia data center with off-grid power is in violation of state law and must stop construction, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division says.

🔎 READ MORE: Georgia’s PSC is considering an investigation into the issue

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🌳 Peoplestown’s Four Corners Park — once a vacant lot where generations of residents gathered to play softball — is poised for a major transformation after Atlanta nonprofit Park Pride secured a $9.4 million Bezos Earth Fund grant, one of just eight awarded nationwide.

🏢 The Environmental Protection Agency could vacate its regional hub in Atlanta’s largest federal office building and lease a much smaller workspace elsewhere.

🏟️ As SEC schools embrace entertainment districts inspired by developments like The Battery, UGA athletic director Josh Brooks is weighing future possibilities for open land near campus.

BOXES OF POSSIBILITY

A host of entrepreneurs use a three-story shipping container for their businesses in West Midtown near Inman Yard. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
A host of entrepreneurs use a three-story shipping container for their businesses in West Midtown near Inman Yard. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

For years, shipping containers symbolized global trade. Now, they’re becoming a launchpad for Atlanta entrepreneurs.

Across the region, startups and established companies alike are repurposing the steel boxes as business spaces.

The appeal mirrors the reason shipping containers revolutionized global trade in the first place: they’re modular, durable and, at scale, cheaper and faster to build with than traditional construction, said Eric Rubin, who runs 1130 Chattahoochee Avenue Suites.

“If you’re doing a one-off building, stick construction probably makes more sense,” Rubin said. But containers make a lot of sense to build with at scale, he said. “It’s very reliable, and with helical pier foundations, if we ever have, like, the apocalypse happen, this will be the last structure standing.”

🏗️ Read more: As Atlanta grapples with a lack of affordable commercial space, developers are turning to shipping containers as a lower-cost alternative.

NEWS BITES

Egypt fans are devastated by rough World Cup loss. Atlantans can relate

And we have the therapy bills to prove it.

What’s offside, and other soccer questions you may be afraid to ask

Rule No. 1: It’s not offsides, with an s. People get really mad when you say that.

What Atlanta restaurants are doing to accommodate diners on weight loss drugs

“Sure, I can automatically box up half of that!”

Braves’ Monday night loss to the Mets might have been worst of the season

Just make it to the All-Star break, guys.

ON THIS DATE

July 8, 1912

Olympic victories won by Americans in leading events. The third day’s program in the athletic section of the Olympic games was a full one and varied in character. It included the trial heats of the 10,000 meters walking race, the running high jump, the standing broad jump, the trial heats of the 400-meters relay race, swimming, wrestling, fencing, gymnastics and part of the modern pentathlon. … The American athletes won two notable victories at the Olympic games Sunday. R.C. Craig … captured the final of the 100-meters dash, while James Thorpe … won the pentathlon, a series of five events.

Thorpe followed his pentathlon win with another commanding performance in the decathlon, earning his second medal of the 1912 Olympics and setting a world record.

ONE MORE THING

Enjoy your Wednesday! Just your Wednesday, though. No enjoying Thursday ahead of schedule.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.