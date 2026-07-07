Business Congress to consider relocating EPA from Atlanta’s largest federal building EPA is poised to move out of Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center and shrink its Atlanta office footprint by nearly half. A view of the Sam Nunn federal building in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago Share

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could vacate its regional hub in Atlanta’s largest federal office complex and lease a different — and much smaller — workspace elsewhere in the city. The move, should it happen, could significantly decrease the occupancy of the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center, a downtown fixture and a property the government has potentially eyed for sale. The Trump administration has looked to slash real estate costs and Atlanta could see a substantial hit as one of the largest clusters of federally owned workspace outside of Washington, D.C. The General Services Administration, which oversees the government’s leased and owned properties, submitted a plan last month to Congress to relocate the EPA from the campus, which rises near the Five Points MARTA station. The agency aims to vacate its current 324,000-square-foot office and find a new home that’s up to 178,000 square feet, a 45% reduction.

The GSA filed a prospectus with the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, detailing how water damage and “decades of deferred maintenance” is motivating the potential move. “The facility no longer meets the agency’s operational requirements,” reads the filing, which was first reported by real estate publication Bisnow. “To ensure the EPA can continue to carry out its mission effectively, alternative housing is required.” The EPA told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that “federal building standards have changed in the 30 years” since the agency first moved to the Sam Nunn center in 1996. It added that no staffing reduction is planned, saying less leased space is needed because “the square footage per employee has been standardized.” The GSA told the AJC that “critical action is vital” to address mounting maintenance costs across the federal real estate portfolio.

“We remain focused on supporting this administration’s goal of fortifying the federal footprint, and providing the best workplaces for our federal agencies to meet their mission,” the GSA said.

The Sam Nunn campus is no exception, with GSA estimating the complex needs about $280 million in maintenance. The prospectus said GSA has already invested $1.2 million to remediate the space from recent water damage, but there are likely $1.6 million in additional needed water repair costs. This aerial image shows the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center on Sunday, March 23, 2025. During the Trump administration, the U.S. General Services Administration faced significant reductions in its regional office in Atlanta due to layoffs. These layoffs impacted all fine arts and preservation employees, as well as architecture and engineering positions. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) By shrinking the office size, EPA’s usable square footage per employee would shrink by a third to 173 square feet from 258 square feet. GSA said it’s looking for a lease up to 20 years. The GSA’s plan will go before House and Senate committees for approval before the agency can start to solicit bids on workspace that could fit EPA’s needs in the Atlanta area. The city’s office market has grappling with a glut of unwanted space in the years after the COVID-19 pandemic upended workplace norms. Nearly 24% of metro Atlanta’s office square footage was vacant at the end of June, according to real estate services firm Colliers.