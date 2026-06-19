Peachtree Road Race updates: Press play

“But the grande dame of Atlanta’s great Fourth of July tradition would not close the door entirely,” he adds. “After a break from exercise because of a back injury that kept her out of the 2025 Peachtree, she had recently begun regaining strength in her legs by walking on a treadmill during her visits to a health club.”
She had done eight minutes the first time, then 10 minutes the next and then 15 minutes the morning she met for an interview with Sugiura.
“So I’m getting my legs used to walking again,” she said. “That’s what I’ve got to do. They’re just sort of flopping around, not doing anything.”
She said she didn’t think she would take on the Peachtree again, “but who knows?”
Sugiura says it was a glimpse into the “indefatigable and inspiring spirit of Lindberg, an Atlantan who took up running at the age of 63 and eventually became a national- and world-record holder as a nonagenarian — and a beloved figure in the Atlanta running community.”
The swift-footed widow, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died June 13 at the age of 101.
In a social-media announcement of her death, Atlanta Track Club officials hailed her as a “shining light in our community and a living example of what it means to keep moving.”
🏁 Start wave assignments: The Peachtree Road Race groups runners into start waves based on their verified results submitted during registration to help keep things safe, balanced and moving smoothly from start to finish. Start waves were assigned based on these standards.
⚾ Braves tickets: Keep the celebration going after the race with Braves vs. Mets at Truist Park at 8:08 p.m. on July 4. Peachtree participants can access discounted tickets in select sections, including the Launching Pad, Hank Aaron Terrace, Home Run Porch and Grandstand Reserved. This offer is available only through this link and can’t be combined with other promotions.
Experts say strength training can boost metabolism while helping tone the body and strengthen the core. (Theodore Tae/The New York Times)
As temperatures rise and sleeves get shorter, many people are looking for simple, affordable ways to feel stronger, leaner and more confident. Although fad diets and weight-loss programs promise fast results, the payoff is often short-lived.
If you’re looking to shed a few pounds or get your arms tank-top ready this summer, health experts recommend combining daily movement with healthy eating for lasting results. Small, consistent habits can lead to meaningful changes.
Set realistic goals: Experts say aiming for gradual progress rather than rapid changes is the healthiest approach to weight loss. Setting realistic goals, such as targeting a loss of 1 to 2 pounds per week, allows you to focus on steady improvements without feeling overwhelmed.
Start the day with lemon water: Atlanta personal trainer and Muse Fitness owner Joselyn Davis says how you start the day matters. “Start the morning with warm lemon water to help support digestion,” she suggests. The Cleveland Clinic says drinking lemon water in the morning boosts your vitamin C and antioxidant intake. It’s also a great alternative for sugary drinks any time of day.
Prioritize protein at every meal: Throughout the day, prioritize protein-rich foods like eggs, lentils, wild-caught salmon, tuna, Greek yogurt or skinless chicken breasts. Research shows higher protein intake can support fat loss while preserving muscle mass, especially when combined with strength training. Fill your plate with vegetables — like broccoli, green beans or spinach — protein and healthy fats.
As you head into the rest of your training, think about what’s behind each mile: the people, the moments and the reasons you keep showing up.
For me, it’s my dad, always cheering me on. With Father’s Day this Sunday, I wanted to take a quick moment to wish him — and all the fathers (and father figures) out there — an early happy Father’s Day.
Whatever drives you, keep it close. That’s what will carry you to July 4. 💪✨