News Peachtree Road Race updates: Press play Plus: A tribute to Atlanta’s centenarian running queen. Patriotic runners cross the finish line at last year's Peachtree Road Race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

By Nicole Bennett 7 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers, A couple of weeks ago, I asked for song recommendations to add to a community playlist for this year’s Peachtree Road Race. You all absolutely delivered. Without further ado, here’s our “2026 Peachtree Picks 🍑👟” playlist. I hope it keeps you moving as we count down to July 4 and the 57th running of the Peachtree. I’ll keep adding songs over the next week or so — and thank you again for sharing your picks. RACE COUNTDOWN: 2 WEEKS Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line of the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race. It's the feeling I'm chasing over the next two weeks of training. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) We’re 14 days from the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. What can you accomplish in that time?

Today, we’ll cover a few essentials to set you up for your strongest race yet. But first, we’re honoring Atlanta’s centenarian running queen. REMEMBERING BETTY LINDBERG Betty Lindberg finishes the Peachtree Road Race at age 99. She had participated in the race 35 times at that point. (Courtesy of Amanda Tobin) In April, Betty Lindberg ceded that completing the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race at 101 years old this July was probably not going to happen, the AJC’s Ken Sugiura writes. “But the grande dame of Atlanta’s great Fourth of July tradition would not close the door entirely,” he adds. “After a break from exercise because of a back injury that kept her out of the 2025 Peachtree, she had recently begun regaining strength in her legs by walking on a treadmill during her visits to a health club.”

She had done eight minutes the first time, then 10 minutes the next and then 15 minutes the morning she met for an interview with Sugiura.

“So I’m getting my legs used to walking again,” she said. “That’s what I’ve got to do. They’re just sort of flopping around, not doing anything.” She said she didn’t think she would take on the Peachtree again, “but who knows?” Sugiura says it was a glimpse into the “indefatigable and inspiring spirit of Lindberg, an Atlantan who took up running at the age of 63 and eventually became a national- and world-record holder as a nonagenarian — and a beloved figure in the Atlanta running community.” The swift-footed widow, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died June 13 at the age of 101. In a social-media announcement of her death, Atlanta Track Club officials hailed her as a “shining light in our community and a living example of what it means to keep moving.”

👑 Read Sugiura’s full tribute to Lindberg here. PEACHTREE QUICK HITS 📝 Expo info: This year’s prerace expo returns to Lenox Square, taking place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot. Dates for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix: July 2 Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 3 Peachtree Junior: 7-9 a.m.

Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. More expo info here. 🏁 Start wave assignments: The Peachtree Road Race groups runners into start waves based on their verified results submitted during registration to help keep things safe, balanced and moving smoothly from start to finish. Start waves were assigned based on these standards.