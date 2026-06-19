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Peachtree Road Race updates: Press play

Plus: A tribute to Atlanta’s centenarian running queen.
Patriotic runners cross the finish line at last year's Peachtree Road Race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Patriotic runners cross the finish line at last year's Peachtree Road Race. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
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7 minutes ago

Hello, Peachtree racers,

A couple of weeks ago, I asked for song recommendations to add to a community playlist for this year’s Peachtree Road Race. You all absolutely delivered.

Without further ado, here’s our “2026 Peachtree Picks 🍑👟” playlist. I hope it keeps you moving as we count down to July 4 and the 57th running of the Peachtree.

I’ll keep adding songs over the next week or so — and thank you again for sharing your picks.

RACE COUNTDOWN: 2 WEEKS

Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line of the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race. It's the feeling I'm chasing over the next two weeks of training. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line of the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race. It's the feeling I'm chasing over the next two weeks of training. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

We’re 14 days from the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. What can you accomplish in that time?

Today, we’ll cover a few essentials to set you up for your strongest race yet. But first, we’re honoring Atlanta’s centenarian running queen.

REMEMBERING BETTY LINDBERG

Betty Lindberg finishes the Peachtree Road Race at age 99. She had participated in the race 35 times at that point. (Courtesy of Amanda Tobin)
Betty Lindberg finishes the Peachtree Road Race at age 99. She had participated in the race 35 times at that point. (Courtesy of Amanda Tobin)

In April, Betty Lindberg ceded that completing the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race at 101 years old this July was probably not going to happen, the AJC’s Ken Sugiura writes.

“But the grande dame of Atlanta’s great Fourth of July tradition would not close the door entirely,” he adds. “After a break from exercise because of a back injury that kept her out of the 2025 Peachtree, she had recently begun regaining strength in her legs by walking on a treadmill during her visits to a health club.”

She had done eight minutes the first time, then 10 minutes the next and then 15 minutes the morning she met for an interview with Sugiura.

“So I’m getting my legs used to walking again,” she said. “That’s what I’ve got to do. They’re just sort of flopping around, not doing anything.”

She said she didn’t think she would take on the Peachtree again, “but who knows?”

Sugiura says it was a glimpse into the “indefatigable and inspiring spirit of Lindberg, an Atlantan who took up running at the age of 63 and eventually became a national- and world-record holder as a nonagenarian — and a beloved figure in the Atlanta running community.”

The swift-footed widow, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died June 13 at the age of 101.

In a social-media announcement of her death, Atlanta Track Club officials hailed her as a “shining light in our community and a living example of what it means to keep moving.”

👑 Read Sugiura’s full tribute to Lindberg here.

PEACHTREE QUICK HITS

📝 Expo info: This year’s prerace expo returns to Lenox Square, taking place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot.

Dates for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix:

July 2

July 3

More expo info here.

🏁 Start wave assignments: The Peachtree Road Race groups runners into start waves based on their verified results submitted during registration to help keep things safe, balanced and moving smoothly from start to finish. Start waves were assigned based on these standards.

⚾ Braves tickets: Keep the celebration going after the race with Braves vs. Mets at Truist Park at 8:08 p.m. on July 4. Peachtree participants can access discounted tickets in select sections, including the Launching Pad, Hank Aaron Terrace, Home Run Porch and Grandstand Reserved. This offer is available only through this link and can’t be combined with other promotions.

LACE UP

👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar post-Peachtree:

More info and sign-up links here

👟 Other meetups to check out:

HEALTHY HABITS FOR A STRONGER SUMMER BODY

Experts say strength training can boost metabolism while helping tone the body and strengthen the core. (Theodore Tae/The New York Times)
Experts say strength training can boost metabolism while helping tone the body and strengthen the core. (Theodore Tae/The New York Times)

As temperatures rise and sleeves get shorter, many people are looking for simple, affordable ways to feel stronger, leaner and more confident. Although fad diets and weight-loss programs promise fast results, the payoff is often short-lived.

If you’re looking to shed a few pounds or get your arms tank-top ready this summer, health experts recommend combining daily movement with healthy eating for lasting results. Small, consistent habits can lead to meaningful changes.

💪 Read more: Four additional tips that can help you jumpstart your goals and feel more confident this season.

COOLDOWN

As you head into the rest of your training, think about what’s behind each mile: the people, the moments and the reasons you keep showing up.

For me, it’s my dad, always cheering me on. With Father’s Day this Sunday, I wanted to take a quick moment to wish him — and all the fathers (and father figures) out there — an early happy Father’s Day.

Whatever drives you, keep it close. That’s what will carry you to July 4. 💪✨