Food & Dining 6 food-focused ways to celebrate Father’s Day in Atlanta From a casual farmers market stroll to a multi-course steak dinner, here are the best ways to celebrate Dad with food and drink. Luella is an excellent Father's Day dinner option for dads who like steak but want more than the traditional steakhouse menu. (Courtesy of Luella)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 56 minutes ago Share

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with great food and drink around the city. While some restaurants offer special Father’s Day events, many on the list below serve a perfect menu for Dad every day. Keep in mind that it can be tricky to find restaurants that are open on Sundays; if your favorite is not on our list, check its operating hours before visiting. L’Entrecote steak-frites with sauce verte at Marcel. (Courtesy of Marcel/Andrew Thomas Lee.) For dads who love a martini with their steak Look, steak is a classic Father’s Day meal, so why not lean into it? And Atlanta has no shortage of steakhouses with serious bar programs. While none of these steakhouses offer Father’s Day specials, they’re all open for dinner service on Sunday.

For dads who want a classic experience (with the check to prove it), consider the Atlanta classics: Bones and Chops. Or, for a slightly more modern take on the steakhouse that has equivalently good service, Marcel. Marcel especially excels at cocktails; drinks rotate seasonally but you can also order any classic drink prepared with precision. All three of these restaurants offer a traditional lineup of steaks and sides, plus plenty of luxe add-ons like caviar. Decatur’s Kimball House and Arnette’s Chop Shop, in Brookhaven, both have a livelier atmosphere and focus on local ingredients. A Kimball House martini, served with a bowl of accouterments on ice, is unmatched. Kimball House’s food menu also offers a wide array of entrees in addition to steak; Arnette’s is focused mostly on beef. And if Dad is looking for a steakhouse with an international twist, consider Il Premio (Italian) or Luella (Japanese and Italian). Both of these newer restaurants offer pasta in addition to an extensive beef menu, and Luella even serves an assortment of rolled sushi. Both restaurants serve creative twists on classic cocktails, such as the thirst trap cosmo at Luella or negroni royale at Il Premio.

Don’t want a dress code? Try Parker’s on Ponce (bright and airy interior) or Highland Tap Steak Cellar (dark and moody interior). Don’t want a dress code and also don’t want to be bothered with choosing between multiple steaks? Get the chuckwagon dinner at Ticonderoga Club. Both Parker’s and Highland Tap serve no-nonsense cocktails; Ticonderoga Club is the place to be if you want a drink that’s cooler than a polar bear’s toenails.

Bones. 3130 Piedmont Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-237-2663, bonesrestaurant.com Chops & Lobster Bar. 70 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta. 404-262-2675, chopslobsterbar.com Marcel. 1170 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com Kimball House. 303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com Arnette’s Chop Shop. 2700 Apple Valley Rd. NE, Brookhaven. 404-969-0701, arnetteschopshop.com Il Premio. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8020, ilpremioatlanta.com Luella. 3717 Roswell Rd., Atlanta. 470-486-6172, luellaatl.com Parker’s on Ponce. 116 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-924-2230, parkersonponce.com Highland Tap Steak Cellar. 1026 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-875-3673, nightcapfoodandspirits.com/highlandtapmain.html

Ticonderoga Club. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-4534, ticonderogaclub.com Dishes from the menu of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q) For dads who love smoked meat The other stereotypical Dad’s day meal? Barbecue. And, as with steakhouses, Atlanta has plenty of smoked meat palaces from which to choose. Unlike Texas or North Carolina, Georgia doesn’t have a particular barbecue style; instead, we like to pull from the best of the best around the South, with menus that include everything from pulled pork and brisket to smoked turkey and salmon. Some of the restaurants listed have served Father’s Day specials, such as smoked beef ribs, in the past. Check social media for more updates. Intown favorites include Das BBQ (play bocce while eating pulled pork!), Community Q (get the mac and cheese!), Sweet Auburn BBQ (don’t sleep on smoked brisket rendang!) and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q (always order barbecue Frito pie!). Lewis Barbecue, a Texas transplant, just opened on the Northeast Beltline Trail, serving bites of gratis brisket when you order. And don’t forget Gene’s, the barbecue and Viet-Cajun restaurant in East Lake, if Dad wants an over-the-top frozen cocktail with his ‘cue.

Das BBQ. 350 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta and 1203 Collier Rd. NW, Atlanta. 404-850-7373, dasbbq.com Community Q BBQ. 1361 Clairmont Rd., Decatur. 404-633-2080, communityqbbq.com Fox Bros. 1238 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta, 204 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta, 4058 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven and 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. foxbrosbbq.com Sweet Auburn BBQ. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com Lewis Barbecue. 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9567, lewisbarbecue.com Gene’s. 2371 Hosea L Williams Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-975-3495, genesgenesgenes.com A combo of fried chicken and cornbread waffles is on the menu at Marcus Bar & Grille. (Courtesy of Marcus Bar & Grille) For dads who love brunch specials as much as Moms Mother’s Day is usually the day for an extravagant brunch, but that doesn’t mean dads can’t also do it up. Reserve a spot at one of several Atlanta restaurants offering special Father’s Day brunch events.

Peachtree Battle’s Roshambo is adding special drinks like loaded bloody Marys, along with new dishes like steak and eggs, to its Southern-influenced menu. 5Church Midtown is celebrating with an all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with a carving station and made-to-order omelets. Marcus Bar & Grill is bringing live jazz and whiskey to the table for the day. And South City Kitchen and The Southern Gentleman are serving a special prix-fixe multicourse brunch menu. If Dad’s a baseball fan, head up to the Battery for a mimosa-fueled jazz brunch at C. Ellet’s before strolling into the 1:35 p.m. Braves game. Roshambo. 2355 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-7373, roshamboatl.com 5Church. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, midtown.5church-atlanta.com Marcus Bar & Grille. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com South City Kitchen. 1144 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta, 3350 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta and 1675 Cumberland Pkwy. SE, Smyrna. southcitykitchen.com

The Southern Gentleman. 3035 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com C. Ellet’s. 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy., Atlanta. 678-996-5344, c-ellets.com Whiskey Bird Hawaiian Tuna tacos with cucumber, mango, and avocado cream. (Mia Yakel for the AJC) For dads who love happy hour, even on the weekend Sunday evening happy hour may not be conventional, but it can be a great way to celebrate Dad without committing to a long meal or large check. While many Atlanta restaurants offer weeknight happy hours, only a few pull out the deals on Sundays. These are some of the best. At Summerhill’s Talat Market, happy hour means $2 oysters with piquant nahm jim sauce (a tangy and savory stand-in for traditional mignonette) and $5 mini martinis, $10 gin and tonics and $5 Singha beers. Brush Sushi offers a more extensive happy hour food menu; in fact, you could make a full meal out of its temaki and ramen specials. Drink specials include $40 bottles of wine and $8 pours of sake.

Over in Decatur, the White Bull’s “apertivo hour” includes $15 pastas, $2 oysters and signature spritz cocktails. Whiskey Bird, on Highland Avenue, pairs $10 cocktail specials with small bites and burgers inspired by cities along the Pacific Rim. And Virginia-Highland’s Ela offers deals on Mediterranean fare like mezze boards, cauliflower falafel and Greek fries, all paired with $8 cocktails, $6 wine and $4 beers. Talat Market. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com Brush Sushi. 3009 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com The White Bull. 123 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-600-5649, thewhitebullatl.com Whiskey Bird. 1409 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-0575, eatwhiskeybird.com

Ela. 1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, ela-atlanta.com The menu at Madeira Park, which changes frequently, can include raw oysters. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee/Madeira Park) For dads who love to peruse the wine list Atlanta’s wine bar scene is booming, and several are open on Sundays, ready for any dad who loves pairing pet-nat and tinned seafood (or rose and olives). Side Saddle Wine Saloon in Boulevard Heights is hosting a Father’s Day brunch. Expect small bites and natural wine aplenty at this Beltline-adjacent bar. For Dads who want to dive deep into South American wines, Midtown’s El Viñedo Local serves some of the best, along with small plates like empanadas, ceviche and arepas. The Reading Room in Decatur has great deals on natural wines by the bottle (most are around $50), and pairs them with charcuterie boards and small bites like chips and onion dip. Or, head to Madeira Park in Poncey-Highland for some of the best french fries in the city and rare reserve wines by the glass. The patio is prime people-watching territory if it’s not too hot.

Speaking of patios, Larakin, in Midtown, also offers plenty of outdoor seating (in fact, it’s all outdoors) along with a tight list of wines, tinned fish and rotating small bites. Grab a drink and then stroll around in nearby Piedmont Park. Side Saddle Wine Saloon & Bar. 680 Hamilton Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-790-7886, sidesaddle.wine El Viñedo Local. 730 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-596-8239, elvinedolocal.com The Reading Room. 429 Church St., Decatur. 404-855-5653, thereadingroomatl.com Madeira Park. 640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, madeiraparkatl.com Larakin. 208 12th St. NE, Atlanta. larakinwineandcoffee.com Atlanta’s Grant Park Farmers Market is open year-round and is one of the area’s largest. (Courtesy of Jenna Shea Photojournalism) For dads who love to eat local June is prime farmers market season, so a jaunt to one nearby is perfect for any dad who knows which fruits and vegetables are at their peak at any givien moment. You’ll find Sunday markets at The Works in the Upper Westside, Grant Park and Avondale. Add in a Beltline bike ride if you’re headed to The Works or Grant Park.

In addition to produce vendors, all of these markets also offer food stands for a casual nosh. But if a larger, locally sourced meal is more of your dad’s vibe, head to one of several farm-to-table restaurants in the metro area. Intown, check out Staplehouse for casual backyard patio dining with superb pizza, sandwiches and seasonal sides (kids welcome). Or if Dad wants a date night, try to snag a reservation at Bacchanalia for a multicourse meal made with ingredients grown on chef Anne Quatrano’s farm. The Chastain likewise serves dishes made from hyper-local ingredients, many of which are grown on-site. Further out, Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails sources many of its ingredients from its own garden and operates out of a 150-year-old farmhouse to really bring home the theme. Chattahoochee Food Works Farmers Market. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com Grant Park Farmers Market. 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/grantpark