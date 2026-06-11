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A.M. ATL: Pollution probe

Plus: Developer lawsuit, DIY stardom
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44 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! The World Cup begins today. No big deal. It’s not like every other billboard, web ad and social media post around the city is covered in soccer balls. Atlanta still has a few more days (until June 15) to stress over its first match.

Let’s get to it.

NEW STUDY WILL LOOK AT INDUSTRIAL POLLUTION IN COASTAL GEORGIA

A phlebotomist working with Emory University takes a blood sample from Brunswick resident Etta Brown as part of a study by the college into potential long-term health effects of exposure to chemicals present in Superfund sites around the Brunswick area. (Stephen B. Morton/AJC)
A phlebotomist working with Emory University takes a blood sample from Brunswick resident Etta Brown as part of a study by the college into potential long-term health effects of exposure to chemicals present in Superfund sites around the Brunswick area. (Stephen B. Morton/AJC)

One of Georgia’s most contaminated counties will soon benefit from a $15 million grant to study the effects of the industrial chemicals.

🔎 READ MORE: How community outcry helped bring the study to the area

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

DEVELOPER MUST PAY UP OVER NATIVE AMERICAN REMAINS

(Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC)
(Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC)

A Savannah developer will pay $1.1 million to the federal government to settle a whopper of a claim about how it handled Native American remains and artifacts while planning a gated residential community.

🔎 READ MORE: In case you weren’t convinced someone’s getting haunted over this

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ GOP Senate runoff preview: U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is cleaving close to President Donald Trump’s MAGA base, while former football coach Derek Dooley is betting on his outsider status to win him independent and crossover voters.

🚆 Norfolk Southern doesn’t have the crew power to keep trains moving, a powerful rail union claims. The union claims the rail giant’s slow train speeds are due to understaffing. Norfolk Southern says it’s due to weather and unexpected demand. The issue plays out on the backdrop of a controversial $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern by Union Pacific.

📈 What, exactly, is an initial public offering? This glossary helps clear things up, and yes, it’s completely normal to be a little unsure.

‘CURIOSITY IS A THROUGH-LINE’

Singer, songwriter and actress Jade Novah sings as her husband and creative partner Devin Johnson plays piano at their home studio in metro Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Singer, songwriter and actress Jade Novah sings as her husband and creative partner Devin Johnson plays piano at their home studio in metro Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Jade Novah has built a successful career in entertainment without recording contracts or sending headshots for auditions.

Novah, who turned 40 last month, is disrupting how entertainers thrive in the industry. She said her career results from experimentation, community-building and family.

“Curiosity is a through-line to how I approach everything, and I want people to navigate the world by understanding things instead of accepting them as they are in pushing our culture forward,” Novah told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Christopher A. Daniel.

🎤 READ MORE: Novah’s journey began with her first dorm room YouTube video in 2006.

NEWS BITES

USMNT coach says no Americans among top 100 players, yet U.S. can win World Cup

Delusion or a necessary winning attitude? It’s a matter of perspective.

Scientists discover a deep whale graveyard that is teeming with life

Ideal bachelorette party destination. Why go to Nashville when you can go to the deep whale graveyard that’s teeming with life?

Can facial massage sculpt your face? There’s a catch

The catch: eating more than three grains of salt. Then it’s back to where you started.

Visa plugs its payment network into ChatGPT, letting AI agents shop and pay for users

[full body shudder]

ON THIS DATE

June 11, 1994

Rison: I still love her. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison, his mansion a heap of charred rubble and his cars thoroughly hammered, said Friday he still loves the woman accused of trashing it all. The woman in question, hip-hop singer Lisa Lopes, 22, of the group TLC, turned herself in on arson and criminal damage charges. ... Rison told WAGA-TV (Channel 5) that he hadn’t spoken to Lopes since his Country Club of the South mansion went up in flames Thursday morning, “but I still love her. I’m in her corner.”

A particularly dramatic entry in Atlanta lore. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, famously of the hip-hop group TLC, died in a car crash in 2002. She and Rison were on-again, off-again for years before her death. For further reading, Producer Nicole recommends this 2002 AJC retrospective of Lopes in her own words.

ONE MORE THING

I had mofongo for the first time yesterday from La Tropical at Chattahoochee Food Works. The Puerto Rican dish is made with some kind of starch (yucca, in this case), garlic, lard, chicharrones (fried pork rinds) and more garlic. Exquisite. My life is forever changed.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.