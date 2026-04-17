Metro Atlanta Woman killed, grandson injured when vehicle fleeing police hit them, DeKalb officials say An 18-year-old driver faces a vehicular homicide charge after police said he hit the two pedestrians while fleeing authorities who attempted a traffic stop.

By Vanessa McCray 16 minutes ago Share

A grandmother was killed and her 14-year-old grandson was seriously injured Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle fleeing from DeKalb police, officials said. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Covington Highway near Miller Road, close to Miller Grove Middle School where the teen is a student, according to police and the DeKalb County School District.

Antionette Catchings, 56, was walking with her grandson when police say a stolen vehicle driven by Joseph Odeh, 18, crossed into oncoming lanes, left the highway and hit the pair. Catchings was pronounced dead at the scene. Her grandson, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and was said to be stable Friday. DeKalb police said the incident started when officers spotted a vehicle near Snapfinger and Panola roads that had been reported as stolen. They tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Odeh, “fled at a high rate of speed, leading officers on a pursuit,” according to a police statement. The crash happened as the vehicle headed west on Covington Highway. Odeh and his passenger were apprehended after police said they tried to run away from the wreck. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have obtained arrest warrants for Odeh for seven charges including first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by motor vehicle, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), reckless driving, no driver’s license and failure to maintain a lane.

Police said the unnamed passenger also faces several charges, including theft by receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), serious injury by motor vehicle and second-degree vehicular homicide. In February, a pedestrian was killed after a vehicle struck him while being pursued by DeKalb police, officials previously said. That chase began when an officer noticed the vehicle had an “illegal window tint and an obstructed license plate due to a heavily tinted tag cover,” according to a statement issued at the time. In a Friday statement, police stressed this week’s deadly crash started “with a criminal act and escalated when the driver chose to flee from law enforcement.” The incident is “a tragic loss of life and our hearts are with the victims and their families,” said Chief Gregory Padrick, in a statement. “But let me be clear, this incident is the result of a deliberate decision to flee from law enforcement. When individuals choose to run, they endanger innocent lives. Our officers were doing exactly what this community expects, taking action to stop crime and protect the public,” Padrick said.